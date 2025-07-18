Rumors About Bruce Springsteen That Have Spread Since His Trump Feud Began

Bruce Springsteen is one of the world's most famous musicians and has been an outspoken political activist for decades. He's also been engaged in a long-standing dramatic feud with President Donald Trump. Springsteen has been critical of Trump ever since he first took office in 2016 and has endorsed everyone who has run against Trump. He has routinely used his platform and fame to slam the divisive politician, and Trump has responded in kind with the kind of immaturity and pettiness people have come to expect from the outspoken thin-skinned tycoon.

While Springsteen has a legion of devoted fans, he's also become the target of vitriolic disdain and fake news stories, spread largely by MAGA supporters who have taken issue with his anti-Trump stance. The prevalence of rumors about Springsteen reached new heights, however, in May 2025, after the singer spoke out against the president during a concert in Manchester, England. Springsteen said (via CBS News) that America is "currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration."

Trump then jumped on his Truth Social page to share one of his trademark rambling social media meltdowns. "I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States. Never liked him, never liked his music or his Radical Left Politics," Trump wrote, playing fast and loose with his choice of capitalization, as usual. "This dried out 'prune' of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the country." After the feud escalated, the wild rumors about Springsteen really began to spiral out of control.