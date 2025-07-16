Usha Vance's Rare Sign She Isn't Sick Of JD Might Not Be As Genuine As It Seems

Ever since JD Vance and Usha Vance entered the White House as the second couple, their lives have shifted dramatically. Usha, who was primarily known as a bookworm lawyer before entering the world stage, appears to be doing her best while being thrust in the spotlight. However, the journey hasn't been without its challenges. There's been rumors that the pressure is getting to the couple, sparking suggestions that Usha and JD might be thinking about divorce, but through it all one thing has remained consistent — Usha has kept a bold smile on her face.

Just like the time Usha smiled while defending JD from accusations of harboring an employee with alleged anti-Indian bias, it seems that the second lady has honed the skill of grinning through it. However, the vice president has admitted in the past on X, formerly Twitter, that not every smile Usha has for JD is genuine. "Here's the thing," JD starts to riff, "the cameras are all on. Anything I say, no matter how crazy, she has to smile, laugh, and celebrate it." Which isn't the slam dunk of a joke he thinks it is, but there might be some truth to it. After returning from a mixed bag of a family vacation, the cameras were once again on, and pointed at a smiling Usha.