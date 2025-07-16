Usha Vance's Rare Sign She Isn't Sick Of JD Might Not Be As Genuine As It Seems
Ever since JD Vance and Usha Vance entered the White House as the second couple, their lives have shifted dramatically. Usha, who was primarily known as a bookworm lawyer before entering the world stage, appears to be doing her best while being thrust in the spotlight. However, the journey hasn't been without its challenges. There's been rumors that the pressure is getting to the couple, sparking suggestions that Usha and JD might be thinking about divorce, but through it all one thing has remained consistent — Usha has kept a bold smile on her face.
Just like the time Usha smiled while defending JD from accusations of harboring an employee with alleged anti-Indian bias, it seems that the second lady has honed the skill of grinning through it. However, the vice president has admitted in the past on X, formerly Twitter, that not every smile Usha has for JD is genuine. "Here's the thing," JD starts to riff, "the cameras are all on. Anything I say, no matter how crazy, she has to smile, laugh, and celebrate it." Which isn't the slam dunk of a joke he thinks it is, but there might be some truth to it. After returning from a mixed bag of a family vacation, the cameras were once again on, and pointed at a smiling Usha.
Usha Vance does her best to smile for the cameras and JD
Now that JD Vance is back to work after he and Usha Vance took their family to Disneyland, it seems that the second lady is naturally getting back into the swing of things. Even though JD earned an embarrassing nickname while on vacation, Usha is once again all smiles in his direction. Though, now that the veneer has slipped, thanks to JD himself explaining the showmanship of their positions, the smile Usha is flashing in the above photo feels more haunted.
There's been some evidence that Usha is tired of being in the spotlight that comes with performing the duties of second lady, and this grimace seems to encourage those allegations. Not only is Usha wildly out of JD's league, but he seems to need her by his side for most of his public moments. While it's nice to try and present as a unified couple, it could easily begin to feel claustrophobic to be so on display and told to smile. While JD jets off to events and meetings, Usha is essentially a trophy date that he can then bounce ideas off of afterwards. Performing the duties of motherhood, being a supportive partner, and never cracking in public is certainly an incredibly tough job to have signed up for — hopefully Usha can continue to hold it all together.