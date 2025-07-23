These Famous Men Are Clearly Crushing On Kate Middleton

While some celebrities clearly can't stand Catherine, Princess of Wales, others have acknowledged their admiration for the royal. Many stars who have met Kate, like Billie Eilish and Reese Witherspoon, say the princess is surprisingly affable, a contrast to the rigid rules they were told to follow when encountering a royal. Kate's warm demeanor — and, of course, her stunning looks — even had a few male stars swooning over the years.

From multiple members of One Direction succumbing to the nerves of meeting her to Jack Whitehall outwardly admitting his past infatuation with her, Kate has left a lasting mark on many of Hollywood's greatest men. Notably, since being diagnosed with and beating cancer, the royal has made even more of a splash with celebrities — aside from those who weighed in on her health conspiracies. And though many of them have simply praised Kate from afar, if the Princess and William, Prince of Wales, divorce rumors are true, then we wouldn't be totally shocked if one of these men seizes the opportunity to schmooze their high-status crush.