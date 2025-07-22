6 Rumors About Candace Cameron Bure We Couldn't Ignore
Candace Cameron Bure is many things, but boring isn't one of them. The "Full House" actress has lived through her fair share of childhood tragedies, starred in several Hallmark movies, caused a stir with her opinions while she was a host on "The View," and has been embroiled in more than one celebrity feud. She's irked some with her opinions and views that go against the grain of what many of the people around her believe and stand for, and one has to admit — that takes some guts, especially in a world where cancel culture reigns supreme.
For instance, Bure admitted that during her time on "The View," she felt like the only one who had a different opinion, and she felt the pressure to speak up as a conservative Christian woman. This led to many tearful moments in private and plenty of stress, which was exacerbated by her hectic schedule and backlash from viewers who disagreed with her. "I think that's one of the hardest parts of the job, is to hear other people's opinions of you," Bure said on "The Meredith Vieira Show" in 2016. She said she loved having discussions with people who think differently and don't share her views, but that the hateful commentary was a hard pill to swallow at times.
In 2023, Bure admitted that "cancel culture is real, and it's difficult," while making an appearance on "Unapologetic With Julia Jeffress Sadler." Bure added, "It's important that we speak truth, but in love." Despite Bure's attempts to do so, she has faced plenty of online ridicule for her views and, naturally, has been the subject of rumors that fans simply couldn't ignore. But that is arguably the price you pay in the entertainment industry when you're as outspoken as Bure is.
She tried to distance herself from politics but then seemed to voice support for Donald Trump
During much of 2015 and 2019, Candace Cameron Bure regularly graced our screens on "The View." Coincidentally, it was also during this time that Donald Trump made his first bid for the White House, and some fans might have guessed that Bure wasn't comfortable talking about politics — likely because her views would upset many of the show's viewers.
While Bure wasn't exactly keen to share her views, she suddenly found herself in a position where she was asked to do so. "It all changed when Trump entered the race," she said while making an appearance on "The View: Behind the Table." "The stress and the anxiety. I actually have a pit in my stomach right now," she confessed (via Prevention), adding that she was pretty sure she still suffered from some PTSD. "When I felt like I was going into a show that I felt like I didn't have a clear opinion about, or it was something that I was legitimately nervous to talk about because I knew that I did have an opinion, but I knew I was going to be the only one at the table that has my opinion, I would just get sick to my stomach," she added. This is what ultimately made her decide to leave the show.
While many might have suspected that the former "The View" host was a closeted Trump supporter, Bure's celebratory Trump post in 2025 seriously divided her fans after she seemingly confirmed their suspicions. She posted a snap of Trump kissing Melania Trump on the cheek during his inauguration ceremony, writing, "Happy Inauguration Day!!! God Bless America." Now, that didn't sound like someone who was disappointed that Trump beat Kamala Harris.
Candace Cameron Bure was accused of being rude to JoJo Siwa
There's a list of celebs who just don't like Candace Cameron Bure, and "Dance Moms" alum Jojo Siwa is on it. Rumors that the two were feuding went viral in 2022 when Siwa hopped on a TikTok trend and listed Bure as the "rudest celebrity" she ever had the misfortune of meeting. The "Karma" singer said on her eponymous podcast that she never intended to start an internet squabble with Bure, but unfortunately, the video went viral. Siwa assured listeners she didn't have any hard feelings toward Bure but that she could vividly remember the "Full House" actress snubbing her when she met her on the red carpet when she was a kid. "She just wasn't nice to me as a kid. It's literally fine," Siwa said during a 2024 episode of "Jojo Siwa Now," adding, "That doesn't mean she's an awful rude person."
Bure responded to the rumors that there was some serious beef between her and Siwa on Instagram in 2022, apologizing for how she treated the singer. She explained to her followers that she reached out to Siwa and asked what she'd done wrong, admitting that after Siwa told her she completely snubbed her when she asked for a photo with her, she felt horrible. "I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart," Bure said (via Entertainment Tonight). "I feel crummy. ... Jojo, I'm so sorry," she said.
The two seemingly buried the hatchet, but Siwa revealed she didn't regret calling out Bure when she touched on the things she'd learned about the actress since. "I found out some shady things that she has done and some shady organizations that she has worked with," Siwa said, without elaborating on which actions and companies she was referring to specifically.
There were rumors that Candace Cameron Bure and her former co-star, Jodie Sweetin, were feuding
Longtime fans are well aware that there have been some ups and downs in Candace Cameron Bure and her former co-star Jodie Sweetin's relationship. The reason? Politics, mostly. Rumors that a feud was brewing between the former "Full House" co-stars ran rampant after the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony made headlines, with many, including Bure, accusing it of parodying Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper." It was later confirmed that this was never the intent of the organizers — the opening ceremony was meant to be a showcase of the Greek god Dionysus.
Bure took to Instagram to voice her views, and she didn't mince words. "[To] see the opening ceremonies completely blaspheme and mock the Christian faith with their interpretation of 'The Last Supper' was disgusting," she said. Sweetin also voiced her opinion, taking to her Instagram Stories to write, "Tell me you don't know about art or history, without TELLING me you don't know about art and history" (via Deadline).
Naturally, fans assumed it was a dig at Bure, and rumors swirled that the two were feuding behind the scenes. Sweetin addressed the sordid affair on "The Vault Podcast," telling host Amir Yass that the post wasn't a dig at Bure but that she didn't regret what she said either. "It was one of those things where it was not an intentional dig, but it was still very much what I wanted to say," Sweetin said. She also explained that she and Bure don't see eye to eye on many things. "Candace and I [have] lived very different lifestyles. ... We just exist in sort of very different worlds," Sweetin said, adding that she wouldn't discuss politics with her former co-star but still loved her all the same.
Candace Cameron Bure has been accused of being unsupportive of the LGBTQ+ community
Candace Cameron Bure has had her fair share of controversial moments, and one of the most memorable occurred while she was a host on "The View." Bure and actress Raven-Symoné got into a heated discussion over a bakery that refused to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple's wedding. Bure argued that because of the First Amendment, the bakery owners were within their rights not to provide a cake for a wedding that went against their religious beliefs, noting that it wasn't a case of the bakers discriminating against gay people but rather not wanting to be associated with a ceremony that goes against their faith. She also added that the bakery had baked a cake for the couple before. "I don't think it's discrimination at all," Bure said. "It's about freedom of association."
This wasn't the only time rumors swirled that Bure wasn't exactly an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. She faced sharp criticism in 2022 after an interview she did with The Wall Street Journal went viral. Bure discussed plans for the new network she joined — Great American Family — saying the network will "keep traditional marriage at the core" of its films.
As rumors once again ran rampant that Bure was discriminating against the LGBTQ+ community, the actress released a statement to People in which she clarified that she never meant to hurt anyone with her comments. "It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone," she wrote. "I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do."
Rumors were swirling that there was trouble in her marriage
Candace Cameron Bure is still happily married to Valeri Bure as of this writing, but fans have spotted what they deem glaring red flags in Bure's marriage. Where there's smoke, there's fire, and in this case, suspicions were warranted. Bure later admitted that she and her husband went through a very rough patch at one point.
Bure raised eyebrows about the dynamics in her relationship with Valeri in her book, "Balancing It All: My Story of Juggling Priorities and Purpose," when she wrote, "My husband is a natural-born leader. I quickly learned that I had to find a way of honoring his take-charge personality and not get frustrated about his desire to have the final decision on just about everything. I am not a passive person, but I chose to fall into a more submissive role in our relationship because I wanted to do everything in my power to make my marriage and family work." Naturally, this set tongues wagging, and in a subsequent interview with HuffPost Live, Bure clarified that she meant "submissive" in a Biblical sense. "So, it is meekness; it is not weakness. It's strength under control. It is bridled strength," she explained. Some remained unconvinced that this was a healthy relationship dynamic.
During a 2025 episode of "The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast," the actress admitted that her marriage had weathered some rough spots, specifically in 2020. She didn't elaborate on what caused the tension, but it was clearly threatening to tear her and her husband apart. That is, until their kids staged an intervention, with Bure's son, Lev, leading the charge with a sermon, which Bure described as something she would "never forget."
Her views on horror movies and the spiritual world have raised some eyebrows
During a 2025 episode of "The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast," the "Fuller House" actress touched on something that left some folks scratching their heads — horror movies. "I don't even want someone watching a scary movie in our house on the TV because to me, that's just a portal," Bure explained, adding that she knew what transpires on screen isn't real, but that she believed filming the scenes typical in horror films can still invite demonic forces. Bure, for one, does not want to invite any such thing into her home. She noted that her son, Lev, often makes fun of her whenever she brings up the topic.
It was an interesting take that had fans divided once again. While some comments on the podcast praised Bure for taking on this unconventional topic, some detractors took to Reddit to make fun of her opinion. "Well, if that was true, my place would look like Hell's version of Disney World," one user wrote. "I've banned wardrobes in my house because they're a portal to Narnia," another quipped, while others questioned Bure's sanity.