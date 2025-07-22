6 Rumors About Candace Cameron Bure We Couldn't Ignore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Candace Cameron Bure is many things, but boring isn't one of them. The "Full House" actress has lived through her fair share of childhood tragedies, starred in several Hallmark movies, caused a stir with her opinions while she was a host on "The View," and has been embroiled in more than one celebrity feud. She's irked some with her opinions and views that go against the grain of what many of the people around her believe and stand for, and one has to admit — that takes some guts, especially in a world where cancel culture reigns supreme.

For instance, Bure admitted that during her time on "The View," she felt like the only one who had a different opinion, and she felt the pressure to speak up as a conservative Christian woman. This led to many tearful moments in private and plenty of stress, which was exacerbated by her hectic schedule and backlash from viewers who disagreed with her. "I think that's one of the hardest parts of the job, is to hear other people's opinions of you," Bure said on "The Meredith Vieira Show" in 2016. She said she loved having discussions with people who think differently and don't share her views, but that the hateful commentary was a hard pill to swallow at times.

In 2023, Bure admitted that "cancel culture is real, and it's difficult," while making an appearance on "Unapologetic With Julia Jeffress Sadler." Bure added, "It's important that we speak truth, but in love." Despite Bure's attempts to do so, she has faced plenty of online ridicule for her views and, naturally, has been the subject of rumors that fans simply couldn't ignore. But that is arguably the price you pay in the entertainment industry when you're as outspoken as Bure is.