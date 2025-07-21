The Real-Life Partners Of I Know What You Did Last Summer 2025 Cast
Another year, another slew of Hollywood reboots. Like death, taxes, or scrolling TikTok when you really should be working, they're inevitable. So, it was no surprise that the Hollywood brain trust decided to reanimate the corpse of the '90s slasher classic "I Know What You Did Last Summer" in 2025. The redux features a mix of OG '90s scream queens and modern it girls, from Jennifer Love Hewitt — there's a good reason why you don't hear much about Hewitt anymore, by the way — to "Outer Banks" cast member Madelyn Cline. It's an ensemble with so much star power that it's gone supernova. So, with returning legends and new faces, what exactly is this? A remake? A reboot? A sequel? The start of an ill-fated slasher cinematic universe?
Well, it's more of a requel (essentially, the love child of a reboot and a sequel — think 2022's "Scream"). Of course, there are the jejune young men and women running from a crazed killer. But there are also the old heads, those who've seen it all before, acting as mentors. "I wanted it to be something that felt like a twin flame to the 1997 original," film director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson told IndieWire. "That was the place where I started. What does this look like today? What does accountability look like today? What does a story about morality look like today?"
You may also ask, what do the love lives of this cast look like today? With new cast members and over 20 years between the two films, there's a lot to catch up on. From lifelong marriages to young love to situationships, it's time to take a closer look at the real-life partners of the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" '25 cast.
Madelyn Cline dated Pete Davidson, Zack Bia, and one of her co-stars
When we talk about perfect casting, we talk about Madelyn Cline in the 2025 legacy sequel of "I Know What You Did Last Summer." As the worst person on your X "For You" page might say, she's got a kind of '90s scream queen physiognomy. Fittingly, like Neve Campbell or Winona Ryder before her, Cline has had her fair share of A-list beaus.
Between April 2020 and November 2021, Cline dated her "Outer Banks" co-star Chase Stokes. The pair hard-launched their relationship the way any Gen-Z starlets should: via a smitten Instagram post. "Cats outta the bag," wrote Stokes under his post of Cline at the beach (via Elle). "I've fallen and I can't get up," replied Cline when re-sharing the pic. Sadly, the relationship didn't work out. Cline went on to date stand-up comedy Casanova Pete Davidson. A complete timeline of Davidson's relationships is truly worth a look. Cline and "The King of Staten Island" star were spotted together between September 2023 and July 2024, after which the pair broke things off amicably.
But Cline's penchant for dating fellow celebs has made her the subject of much speculation. This was most notable when Cline dated Olivia Rodrigo's ex-boyfriend Zack Bia in a rumored on-and-off fling between 2021 and 2025. Rodrigo's track "Obsessed", in which she sings about a fixation on her boyfriend's ex-girl, is speculated to be about Cline. "Madelyn Cline would fit perfectly too (been in movies, lips xx, speaking kindly abt her)," wrote one commenter on a Reddit post about the "GUTS (spilled)" track. Another user concurred, writing under the post, "Madelyn Cline most likely." In fairness to Rodrigo, we can't say we're any less obsessed.
Chase Sui Wonders also dated Pete Davidson and one of her co-stars
It seems that Chase Sui Wonders has gone to the Madelyn Cline school of dating. The "I Know What You Did Last Summer" actresses both dated Pete Davidson. It all started when Wonders and Davidson starred as a fictional couple in the Gen-Z slasher "Bodies Bodies Bodies," and after the film's release, they made it a reality. Whispers of a relationship began when they were spotted with co-star Rachel Sennott (whose Barbie-style outfit earned her a spot among our worst-dressed stars at the 2025 Oscars) at a New York Rangers game in December 2022. When they were papped on a Hawaiian holiday in the new year, it confirmed the speculation.
Sadly, the following summer, Davidson was in a car accident, which led him back to rehab and the pair split in August. Notably, Davidson has been open about his mental health struggles over the years, along with his history of substance use. A month after the split, Davidson began dating Cline. Thankfully, Wonders and Cline show no signs of bitterness over Davidson, with the pair laughing and joking with each other on the press tour.
In 2022, sparks flew between Wonders and co-worker Charles Melton. The pair shared a working relationship prior to their romance, with Melton starring in Wonders' short film "Wake" before they were spotted engaging in some PDA in NYC. It seems, if Hinge and Tinder aren't working, then a sure-fire way to find love is by starting a career in show business.
Gabbriette's partner is a controversial rock star
It's safe to say that Gabbriette is an, if not the, it girl of the 2020s. The part-time model, actress, and singer was even eulogized in Charli XCX's "Brat" banger "360" as an inspiration. Befitting of an it girl, like Jane Birkin or Charli XCX before her, Gabbriette shacked up with a rockstar. The triple threat's other half is one of pop's most infamous frontmen, The 1975 singer Matt Healy. Aside from being a 2025 Glastonbury headliner, Healy is also a contentious figure and public enemy No.1 among Swifties.
Indeed, Healy is most associated with his controversial fling with Taylor Swift. When rumors of a romance between the two No.1 artists began, Swifties started the #SpeakUpNow campaign, a movement which demanded Swift condone Healy's controversies and saw fans cancel pre-orders of her upcoming album. The controversies in question involved Healy's appearance on a podcast, in which he goaded the host's derogatory comments about Ice Spice. "Gaylors, hetlors, normalors need to come together and not step off Matty Healy's neck until they break up," wrote one Swiftie in a now-deleted post on X (via Forbes). Like Gabbriette, Healy was also a popstar's muse. In fact, Healy is reportedly referenced on Swift's album "The Tortured Poets Department."
In September 2023, post-Swiftie crash-out, Healy began seeing Gabbriette. In June 2024, the pair got engaged. Fittingly, Gabbriette launched their engagement in an Instagram post at a Charli XCX concert. "I love being in love," she told British Vogue in July 2024. "When I thought that I was in love before, it was just me being a person of service to somebody else." It'll be the wedding of the century for people who used Tumblr circa 2013.
Freddie Prinze Jr. met his wife on the set of the OG slasher
Sarah Michelle Gellar had a bit of a will-she-won't-she saga with the reboot-cum-remake of "I Know What You Did Last Summer." With plenty of speculation online, you'll just have to see for yourself whether her character Helen Shivers — who died in the 1997 film — returns. The party line: Despite offering pitches that required serious mental gymnastics from director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Gellar could not be persuaded to return, as she couldn't justify her character's comeback.
Regardless, the first "I Know What You Did Last Summer" changed her life. After all, it's where she met her husband and returning OG cast member, Freddie Prinze Jr. However, the pair didn't see eye to eye when they first met on set. "She was from New York City and I am a SoCal kid, so we were night and day, and it was just our philosophies on life just never clicked," Prinze Jr. told "Good Morning America" in 2022. "Then one day everything clicked, and it was about probably three years later, and we started dating, and she's been my girlfriend ever since."
From then on, the pair were inseparable on red carpets and also furthered their working relationship in the now-cult classic "Scooby-Doo." The couple wed in 2002, handing each other matching platinum rings. The beloved stars, who share two children, celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary in September 2024. Their secret to a long, happy marriage? "Separate bathrooms," Gellar revealed on "Today With Jenna and Friends" in April 2025. "It's that simple."
Jennifer Love Hewitt also met her husband on set
Cupid and his arrows seem to spend a lot of time on film sets. Or, perhaps, high-wattage lights and bright marking tape are an undiscovered aphrodisiac. Either way, after starring together in the unaired pilot "Love Bites" in 2011 and Lifetime series "The Client List" in 2012, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Brian Hallisay fell for each other. Funnily enough, the couple played a husband and wife in the latter (foreshadowing much?). Unlike Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr., however, Hewitt and Hallisay hit it off from their first interaction. "I thought he was the most beautiful man I had ever seen in my life," Hewitt told People. "I said to my manager and friend at the time: 'I'm going to marry that man, and I'm going to have his children.'"
A former Wall Street investment banker, Hallisay decided to follow his heart and move to LA to act. It was a move that changed his career and his love life. He got engaged to Hewitt in June 2013 and they married in November of the same year. Their daughter, Autumn James, arrived less than a week after they tied the knot. In 2023, after welcoming two more children, the couple celebrated their aluminum wedding anniversary. "The last 10 years have been more than I could've ever dreamed," Hewitt wrote in a celebratory Instagram post. "Our beautiful kids and family ... Our adventures, tears, hard times, great times, and simple days where not much happens at all. It's my perfect dream because it's with you." And so, the Halloween-born Hallisay married a scream queen. Maybe these two were just destined to be together.
Austin Nichols dated One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush
Upon the 2025 release of "I Know What You Did Last Summer," Austin Nichols was in his single era. However, between 2006 and 2012, Nichols was in an on-and-off relationship with fellow "One Tree Hill" star Sophia Bush. They were also a couple on the show., with the pair being one of many real-life relationships that happened behind the scenes of "One Tree Hill."
However, "One Tree Hill" wasn't the catalyst in this romance. "We had so many years of history prior to him coming to work on the show," said Bush when speaking to E! News about their relationship. She went on to talk about Nichols' commitment to their connection: "I think someone taking a job and moving their life across the country to show you how much they care is pretty much the most romantic gesture that a person could make." Unfortunately, it wasn't enough. The pair split in 2012, after "One Tree Hill" went off air. With reports suggesting that a "One Tree Hill" Netflix reboot is in the works, where Bush is serving as executive producer, we hope these two remained friends. If not, it might be a little awkward.
A year after his break-up with Bush, Nichols fell into a four-or-so-year relationship with "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." actress Chloe Bennet after guest-starring as her character's romantic interest on the Marvel show. It's safe to say that, like Bush, Nichols also can't resist a little co-star chemistry.
Jonah Hauer-King is dating someone who works behind the camera
British heartthrob Jonah Hauer-King's love life proves that Cupid doesn't just hang out on set but also in the editing room. Hauer-King found stardom as Prince Eric – a role once fated for Britain's premier pin-up star, Harry Styles – in the live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid." However, where Styles has dated some of the most famous women ever, Hauer-King has hardly made a name for himself through his love life.
The "World on Fire" star seems to be taken as of 2019, and although it wasn't an on-set romance, it's still one enmeshed in the film industry. The indie musician-turned-actor all but confirmed his relationship when he was pictured with Ellie Fenn, an assistant editor, at a cast and crew mixer for "The Little Mermaid" in 2023. They were then spotted a month later at Milan Fashion Week in coordinated navy 'fits. To put a twist on a popular phrase, a couple that slays together stays together. Although not much is known about Fenn, she has had a hand in some major film productions, such as "Red, White & Royal Blue" and "Empire of Light." Let's just hope their love doesn't end up on the cutting room floor.
Billy Campbell and his wife live on a farm in Norway
Close your eyes. Actually ... don't. Keep reading. Now, imagine an actor's home. Most likely, you'll picture a lavish home in the Hollywood Hills or a Brooklyn brownstone. Well, you'd usually be right to make that assumption, but not if you pictured Billy Campbell opening his front door. Billy, who was previously engaged to Jennifer Connelly, spends more time tending to his farm in southern Norway with his wife Anne Campbell than shopping at Erewhon or taking the subway.
The couple met on a sailing expedition, and Billy quickly fell for Anne, a Norwegian native, and her homeland — quite literally, in the sense that they live on Anne's family farm, which has been the family base for over four centuries. "I'm eager to start working [in Scandinavia], so I don't have to pack my bags and leave all the time," Billy told SBS. "It was exciting to me to have even a small part in a Swedish show, which we shot in Stockholm," he added, referring to his part in "Modus."
If you thought Ellie Fenn was a closed book, then "The Rocketeer" star's spouse is even more of an enigma. However, we do know she works in architecture in Denmark, where Billy spends part of his time, and the couple share two children together. "We go in the woods, or by the sea, or to our hyttes [cabins] in the mountains," Anne told OptimyzMag in a rare interview, detailing what the family gets up to in Scandinavia. "We spend most of our time in the fresh air." In Norway, the Campbells have found their little slice of paradise.
Joshua Orpin has been with his partner for over 10 years
"Back in 2014 I signed a 6 month contract with [Sally Staddon] to be [Asha Rosie Khan's] full time carer," wrote Joshua Orpin in an April 2024 Instagram post celebrating his and Khan's 10 anniversary as a couple. "This professional commitment quickly blossomed into a reluctant friendship, and eventually something much more than that." The photo carousel shows the pair working out at the gym, relaxing at the beach, and doing some poorly edited face swaps. Truly, couple goals. A cursory look at Khan's Instagram shows that she is equally as loved up with Orpin as he is with her. Her profile doubles down on the cuteness, displaying a picture of the pair with their Christmas hat'd cats in 2024.
"Thank you for teaching me how to make a proper cup of tea, the names of all the Taylor Swift albums, and the value of changing into pyjamas at 4 p.m. and giving up on the day," Orpin continued in his social media ode to their decade-plus relationship. "Gurl, are u a 4.5-billion-year-old oblong spheroid orbiting the sun at 107,000 km per hour? 'Cause ur my world." Jeez, leave some love for the rest of us, guys!