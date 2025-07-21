The Real-Life Partners Of I Know What You Did Last Summer 2025 Cast

Another year, another slew of Hollywood reboots. Like death, taxes, or scrolling TikTok when you really should be working, they're inevitable. So, it was no surprise that the Hollywood brain trust decided to reanimate the corpse of the '90s slasher classic "I Know What You Did Last Summer" in 2025. The redux features a mix of OG '90s scream queens and modern it girls, from Jennifer Love Hewitt — there's a good reason why you don't hear much about Hewitt anymore, by the way — to "Outer Banks" cast member Madelyn Cline. It's an ensemble with so much star power that it's gone supernova. So, with returning legends and new faces, what exactly is this? A remake? A reboot? A sequel? The start of an ill-fated slasher cinematic universe?

Well, it's more of a requel (essentially, the love child of a reboot and a sequel — think 2022's "Scream"). Of course, there are the jejune young men and women running from a crazed killer. But there are also the old heads, those who've seen it all before, acting as mentors. "I wanted it to be something that felt like a twin flame to the 1997 original," film director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson told IndieWire. "That was the place where I started. What does this look like today? What does accountability look like today? What does a story about morality look like today?"

You may also ask, what do the love lives of this cast look like today? With new cast members and over 20 years between the two films, there's a lot to catch up on. From lifelong marriages to young love to situationships, it's time to take a closer look at the real-life partners of the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" '25 cast.