Karoline Leavitt Finally Dresses For Her Bombshell Figure & We Hope The Grandma 'Fits Are Gone

Karoline Leavitt has clearly worked hard on her physique, and this form-fitting frock finally complements that while still looking professional and appropriate for the workplace. The simplified silhouette is a great match for the universally flattering black shade, seemingly demonstrating that keeping things sleek and simple is Leavitt's best bet.

Earlier this month, Karoline Leavitt was seen wearing a green, sleeveless dress while walking with President Donald Trump. The White House press secretary clearly took a chic fashion cue from Kate Middleton and went with a shade of green that was actually appealing to the naked eye. Instead of rocking a hue resembling pea soup, like she did in an Instagram post in April 2024, Leavitt went with a flattering green. In fact, the tone looked a lot like the green tank top she wore to a Boston Celtics game a couple of years ago. More of this color, please!

The mother of one has a strange history with green outfits, with some wardrobe pieces hitting and others tanking hard, but it's safe to say that Leavitt, like Middleton, can pull off the monochromatic look — as long as she steers clear of Barbiecore styles. Once again, this 'fit shows that simple cuts in bold colors seems to be a winning formula for the White House press secretary.