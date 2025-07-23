Karoline Leavitt Finally Dresses For Her Bombshell Figure & We Hope The Grandma 'Fits Are Gone
It took seven months, but White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt finally dressed like the Gen Zer she is, hopefully leaving her Boomer looks in the past. Since the New Hampshire native came on the scene as part of President Donald Trump's team, she has consistently sported looks even old-school grandmothers would find horrifying. They've been off-fashioned and pastel-colored, and gave the impression she was in her 90s. Her archaic attire even made her look more mature than her husband, who is a whopping 32 years older than her.
But as of July 22, 2025, Leavitt has finally dressed in both a flattering outfit and one that looks made for her age. The body-forming little black dress accentuated her curves well and showed off her fantastic figure. Did she finally get a stylist? (Or at least fire her old one?) Whatever epiphany came over the 27-year-old, we're hoping it's not a one-off fluke.
Remember the time she wore the world's frumpiest frock? Or when she confused the White House for an Easter dinner at a retirement home? Those are looks we'd like to forget, chalking that up to Karoline Leavitt 1.0. Now, we've met Karoline Leavitt 2.0, and there should be no going back. The body-hugging dress reminds us of the times Leavitt showed some serious skin before she became White House press secretary.
Karoline Leavitt is upping her wardrobe game
Karoline Leavitt has clearly worked hard on her physique, and this form-fitting frock finally complements that while still looking professional and appropriate for the workplace. The simplified silhouette is a great match for the universally flattering black shade, seemingly demonstrating that keeping things sleek and simple is Leavitt's best bet.
Earlier this month, Karoline Leavitt was seen wearing a green, sleeveless dress while walking with President Donald Trump. The White House press secretary clearly took a chic fashion cue from Kate Middleton and went with a shade of green that was actually appealing to the naked eye. Instead of rocking a hue resembling pea soup, like she did in an Instagram post in April 2024, Leavitt went with a flattering green. In fact, the tone looked a lot like the green tank top she wore to a Boston Celtics game a couple of years ago. More of this color, please!
The mother of one has a strange history with green outfits, with some wardrobe pieces hitting and others tanking hard, but it's safe to say that Leavitt, like Middleton, can pull off the monochromatic look — as long as she steers clear of Barbiecore styles. Once again, this 'fit shows that simple cuts in bold colors seems to be a winning formula for the White House press secretary.