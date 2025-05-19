Karoline Leavitt Showed Some Serious Skin In These Outfits

Karoline Leavitt may be married to someone pushing 60, but that doesn't mean she has to dress like a stereotypical grandma. It looks like no one told her that, though, since she tends to dress way older than she is, including the one time she wore a frumpy fringe jacket that looked like she snagged it from her grandmother's closet.

However, Leavitt has, on rare occasions, loosened up and dressed like she's actually part of Gen Z instead of a Baby Boomer. The mother of one hasn't fully shied away from showing off some serious skin over the years, and our jaws are on the floor at the difference a few younger-looking clothes can do for the White House press secretary. Embrace your youth and bring some of these styles back, Karoline! Oh, and please leave the outdated outfits buried deep in a landfill, especially that one outfit we hope you never wear again.