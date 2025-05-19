Karoline Leavitt Showed Some Serious Skin In These Outfits
Karoline Leavitt may be married to someone pushing 60, but that doesn't mean she has to dress like a stereotypical grandma. It looks like no one told her that, though, since she tends to dress way older than she is, including the one time she wore a frumpy fringe jacket that looked like she snagged it from her grandmother's closet.
However, Leavitt has, on rare occasions, loosened up and dressed like she's actually part of Gen Z instead of a Baby Boomer. The mother of one hasn't fully shied away from showing off some serious skin over the years, and our jaws are on the floor at the difference a few younger-looking clothes can do for the White House press secretary. Embrace your youth and bring some of these styles back, Karoline! Oh, and please leave the outdated outfits buried deep in a landfill, especially that one outfit we hope you never wear again.
When she let loose at a basketball game
Back in 2023, before Karoline Leavitt became a wife, mother, and White House press secretary, she was just a regular girl showing off her love for the Boston Celtics on Instagram. She looked like she was truly a member of Gen Z, wearing a bright green tank top and white pants. While other green outfits she's worn have missed the mark, this one slayed. What didn't work was all the bronzer she applied to her face and chest, clearly prepping for the day she works for bronzer king, President Donald Trump.
When she properly dressed for the weather
Also in 2023, Karoline Leavitt wore a two-piece midi dress that showed off her midriff. "Labor Day Weekend on the West Coast," she captioned on Instagram. In the pic, she's holding a wine glass and rocking cute white sandals with a matching pedicure. Knowing Leavitt, that outfit probably cost hundreds of dollars, but it does make her actually look her age — unlike most of the outfits she chooses to wear now for work. Considering how hot it looks there, it was smart of her to wear something light to help with the breeze, instead of rocking a tight leather look.
When she got her athleisure on
Karoline Leavitt once hung out in the picturesque town of Nantucket, Massachusetts, sharing snapshots on Instagram from her trip, including one of her rocking a workout onesie that showed off her killer legs. She was all smiles and tan lines, wearing what appears to be a hat advertising the Nantucket Memorial Airport. "Nantucket, you're cute," she gushed on Instagram. Her outfit is also cute. Athleisure is in right now, so if Leavitt somehow found a way to incorporate that style into her current wardrobe, we wouldn't be mad.
When she went full-blown patriotic
A young (and unrecognizable!) Karoline Leavitt showed off her patriotic pride in Washington, D.C., in July 2019, simply captioning this photo on Instagram with the American flag emoji. Like with the midi dress, this outfit shows off the future White House press secretary's midriff and arms, and her shorts accentuate her legs. Plus, the red heels with a matching red pedicure are also nice touches. Of course, shorts aren't going to be seen as appropriate attire for her to do press briefings at the White House, but hopefully Leavitt can find a happy medium between that and her current grandmacore wardrobe.