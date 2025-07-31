Rare Times Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Been Spotted Wearing Glasses

Kimberly Guilfoyle has undergone a complete style transformation since her days as an attorney married to Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, but it wasn't exactly a good one. Gone are the days when she used to grace parties, galas, and red carpets wearing sleek LBDs and chic young-lawyer-on-the-go ensembles with zero hair extensions in sight. Nowadays, Guilfoyle's signature look consists of tight-fitting dresses, high heels, bold and often cakey makeup, and long, voluminous hair, often making fashion and glam mistakes she should have ditched long ago. Just like her plastic surgery, which was on full display in her rare unfiltered photos, Donald Trump Jr.'s former fiancée's style seems to have gone from bad to worse, churning out many inappropriate outfits and makeup fails. However, regardless of how her style has changed over the years, there's one accessory that Guilfoyle will always have in her bag: eyeglasses.

Even though she doesn't often wear glasses in public, Guilfoyle once revealed that her vision has needed correcting since she was a child (which might explain why her makeup and outfits look like she's never seen herself clearly in the mirror before leaving the house). "Now you know that I've worn glasses since Kindergarten! #KeepingitReal," Guilfoyle wrote on Instagram in 2016 alongside a photo of her with a pair of specs, looking very different from her usual self.

Her spectacled look got plenty of praise in the comments, with one person advising her to "keep the glasses" because they looked "sexy as hell" on her. But Guilfoyle apparently wasn't keen on adding them to her everyday wear as she's been photographed rocking the accessory just a handful of times since becoming a prominent member of Donald Trump's circle. Here are the rare moments Kimberly Guilfoyle has been spotted wearing glasses.