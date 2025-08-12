Tiffany Trump's Biggest Controversies Over The Years

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Donald Trump's youngest daughter hardly ever makes the news for the right reasons. Over the years, millions have cringed after witnessing Tiffany Trump's many awkward moments. Worse still, several of these instances have stemmed from Tiffany's distant relationship with her famous father. When the model's birthday rolled around in 2019, Donald completely ignored her on social media and instead wished the U.S. Navy a happy birthday. In a 2016 interview with "Fox & Friends," Donald also openly admitted that he was proud of Tiffany "to a lesser extent" compared to her older half-siblings as she had only wrapped up college a few months prior (via People).

According to a 2019 Politico report, Donald's assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, was fired after she informed reporters that he didn't like to snap photos with his youngest daughter because he perceived her as "overweight." A People insider also divulged that Donald and Tiffany's bond decayed even further during his first term. "Since the inauguration, Tiffany and her father have sometimes gone for months without speaking and she went a very long time without seeing him," a confidant of Tiffany's claimed. "The last time she was at a family function with him, it was awkward for her and she didn't feel totally welcome."

Trump snubs his daughter Tiffany as she goes in for a kiss. pic.twitter.com/17icXYhufm — The Recount (@therecount) July 19, 2024

Plus, Donald proved Tiffany is a complete afterthought for him at the 2024 Republican National Convention by ignoring her when she offered him a kiss. These embarrassing moments make Tiffany's decision to stay under the radar as much as possible seem like a no-brainer. And unfortunately, on the rare occasions that Tiffany does make a public appearance to support her famous family, she garners controversy and backlash.