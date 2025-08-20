Odd Details About Barack & Michelle Obama's Marriage That Have Everyone Side-Eyeing Them

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Michelle Obama doesn't view her marriage to Barack Obama in the same light as the rest of the world. The former president and the former first lady's loving and playful union has been frequently described as the perfect relationship. However, Michelle doesn't want people idolizing her romance with Barack. During a 2024 appearance on Jay Shetty's "On Purpose" podcast, the bestselling author clarified, "I don't want people looking at me and Barack like 'hashtag couple goals' and not know that no, no, there are some broken things that happen even in the best of marriages."

Michelle further proclaimed that every couple should understand that their relationship could have "natural, understandable rough patches" that they must fight through instead of calling it quits. Although the former first lady's words rang true, her mention of hardships raised questions about the Obamas' long-standing marriage. Michelle made a similarly eyebrow-raising confession about their union during a May 2025 episode of her own podcast, "IMO." She recalled how her husband made a dark joke after her mother passed away in 2024, telling her, "You're next up."

However, Michelle had the perfect retort, reminding Barack that since he and her brother and co-host, Craig Robinson, were older than she was, they would likely go before she did. Granted, the couple has often publicly used teasing as their love language, but the joke could have been too much for someone who was grieving. Over the years, Michelle and Barack have made several similarly startling confessions and revelations about their marriage that have caused fans to do a double take.