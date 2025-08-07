Trump Channels Ronald McDonald With Blinding Yellow Tie And Wild Hair (& We're Not Lovin' It)

For a man who loves all things gold, including the brand with golden arches, it makes sense that President Donald Trump would want to dress in a way that matches the tacky decor he's installed in the White House. However, the tie Trump wore for a briefing inside the Oval Office in August 2025 might indicate it's time for him to get his eyes checked especially if he thinks it's anything other than a glaring yellow. As seen in a post on X, Trump responds to reporters asking questions about the ongoing war in Ukraine, except it's hard to focus on anything when Trump is more or less dressed like the mascot clown for McDonald's.

REPORTER: Does your deadline for Vladimir Putin still stand tomorrow? TRUMP: Say it — what? REPORTER: Is your deadline still standing for Putin to agree to a ceasefire tomorrow? TRUMP: It's gonna be up to him. Very disappointed. pic.twitter.com/x7dtQ5biZy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 7, 2025

From Trump's painful overuse of bronzer to the neon yellow tie, it all feels reminiscent of the time the president cosplayed as a McDonald's employee during his campaign. Perhaps the tie came with the uniform and he kept it, or maybe he's simply paying homage to his favorite fast food restaurant. Either way, the look was certainly over the top. Not only that, but the tie didn't match anything in the room — nothing Trump was wearing accommodates that shade of yellow, and none of the drapes or flags within the Oval Office are even close to complementing it. While it could just be a bizarre choice, it could also poke at some concerns around Trump's health that have been coming up, and some possible life changes.