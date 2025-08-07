Trump Channels Ronald McDonald With Blinding Yellow Tie And Wild Hair (& We're Not Lovin' It)
For a man who loves all things gold, including the brand with golden arches, it makes sense that President Donald Trump would want to dress in a way that matches the tacky decor he's installed in the White House. However, the tie Trump wore for a briefing inside the Oval Office in August 2025 might indicate it's time for him to get his eyes checked especially if he thinks it's anything other than a glaring yellow. As seen in a post on X, Trump responds to reporters asking questions about the ongoing war in Ukraine, except it's hard to focus on anything when Trump is more or less dressed like the mascot clown for McDonald's.
REPORTER: Does your deadline for Vladimir Putin still stand tomorrow?
TRUMP: Say it — what?
REPORTER: Is your deadline still standing for Putin to agree to a ceasefire tomorrow?
TRUMP: It's gonna be up to him. Very disappointed. pic.twitter.com/x7dtQ5biZy
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 7, 2025
From Trump's painful overuse of bronzer to the neon yellow tie, it all feels reminiscent of the time the president cosplayed as a McDonald's employee during his campaign. Perhaps the tie came with the uniform and he kept it, or maybe he's simply paying homage to his favorite fast food restaurant. Either way, the look was certainly over the top. Not only that, but the tie didn't match anything in the room — nothing Trump was wearing accommodates that shade of yellow, and none of the drapes or flags within the Oval Office are even close to complementing it. While it could just be a bizarre choice, it could also poke at some concerns around Trump's health that have been coming up, and some possible life changes.
Donald Trump might have broken up with fast food
While Donald Trump has had a notable love affair with fast food, his second term in the White House has visibly taken a toll on his health. After a recent diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency, photos of Trump prove his age is catching up to him. There's a possibility that the president might have ended up ditching his fast food habit, and this tie just might be a sneaky indicator of such.
It could be that Trump so badly misses being inside a McDonald's that he decided to dress up like one. If he can't consume it, he can become it. Or at least that's one theory as to why he might wear such a glaring garment to such a heavy press briefing. Especially where color theory is concerned, neon yellow is often a color associated with caution — think high-visibility road signs. It's also a strain on the eyes, causing viewers to possibly feel a level of unease, which begs the question as to why Trump wanted to wear it all day. Perhaps he was sending subliminal messages that he'd like to be sent some fries and a Diet Coke.