The Plastic Surgery Procedures Donald Trump Could Benefit From, According To An Expert
Though President Donald Trump wears a comfortable persona of being a bullish leader, he also tends to expose some of his possible insecurities. There's evidence that Trump's been squirrelly about his hair for a while now, and as he continues to advance in age, there are visible signs of the years taking their toll. For someone so self-obsessed and focused on appearance, it would make sense that Trump would join presidential family members in possibly getting plastic surgery. The List reached out to board certified plastic surgeon and founder of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa, Dr. Michael Niccole, for some insider info on what procedures might make Trump look best.
While Trump's balding head says it all about his true age, Dr. Niccole did suggest that to look younger, Trump might consider thinking outside the knife first. "His appearance would [improve] significantly by losing...weight alone," Dr. Niccole pointed out, continuing that men in Trump's age bracket tend to "not choose to have...body surgeries like a tummy tuck," due to the recovery process. Considering Trump's ego has pushed him to get several White House portraits, it would make sense that the president would want to improve his outer appearance, though doing so through weight loss might not be his preferred route. With Trump's aversion to exercise in mind, Dr. Niccole did suggest some facial procedures for Trump he thinks "would have the greatest impact," and could "make him appear at least 10 years younger."
Plastic surgeon suggests a facelift for Donald Trump
During Donald Trump's second presidential term, the signs of aging have become more pronounced on him. For example, there was the makeup-free golf outing, where Trump was looking more haggard than usual, which has become a trend — whenever Trump steps out without bronzer, he looks older and tired. However, in an exclusive interview with The List, plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Niccole had some ideas on ways Trump could freshen up his look, starting with "a facelift and neck lift." According to Dr. Niccole, Trump's neck "could use some rejuvenation," and going under the knife for it would "deliver a more youthful appearance."
Dr. Niccole also mentioned wanting to tune up around Trump's eyes. "The main sign of aging are his lower eyelids," Dr. Niccole points out, as this is a part of the body that naturally loses volume over time. Dr. Niccole also suggested that, "The upper face could...be improved slightly with a brow lift." This would help clear up severe wrinkles on the forehead and would help make more space for Trump's eyes to look youthful and alert, leaving the plastic surgeon to assert, "An expertly performed facelift and neck lift," could possibly make Trump appear decades younger. Although if Trump hasn't had any work done yet, it's most likely that he'll continue to avoid going under the knife, even if the new trend of Mar-A-Lago face is named after one of his estates.