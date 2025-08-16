The Plastic Surgery Procedures Donald Trump Could Benefit From, According To An Expert

Though President Donald Trump wears a comfortable persona of being a bullish leader, he also tends to expose some of his possible insecurities. There's evidence that Trump's been squirrelly about his hair for a while now, and as he continues to advance in age, there are visible signs of the years taking their toll. For someone so self-obsessed and focused on appearance, it would make sense that Trump would join presidential family members in possibly getting plastic surgery. The List reached out to board certified plastic surgeon and founder of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa, Dr. Michael Niccole, for some insider info on what procedures might make Trump look best.

While Trump's balding head says it all about his true age, Dr. Niccole did suggest that to look younger, Trump might consider thinking outside the knife first. "His appearance would [improve] significantly by losing...weight alone," Dr. Niccole pointed out, continuing that men in Trump's age bracket tend to "not choose to have...body surgeries like a tummy tuck," due to the recovery process. Considering Trump's ego has pushed him to get several White House portraits, it would make sense that the president would want to improve his outer appearance, though doing so through weight loss might not be his preferred route. With Trump's aversion to exercise in mind, Dr. Niccole did suggest some facial procedures for Trump he thinks "would have the greatest impact," and could "make him appear at least 10 years younger."