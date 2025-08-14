Karoline Leavitt Gets A Brutal New Nickname From Gavin Newsom And The Internet Is In Awe

As the very public feud between California Governor Gavin Newsom and President Donald Trump rages on, it seems Newsom is taking a page out of Trump's playbook. Specifically, the page about crafting childish yet oddly effective insulting nicknames for political opponents. Recently, Newsom's office took a swing at White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt with a brutal new moniker that has made a strong impression on social media.

During a press conference on August 12, 2025, Leavitt addressed the ongoing legal battle between Trump and UCLA over $584 million in funds that the government has frozen for the university. Newsom promised to sue the administration, and Leavitt called the governor out, saying she'd send evidence of UCLA not protecting students' rights that should be covered under the First Amendment. The following day, Newsom's press office posted on X, "24 hours later and KaroLYING Leavitt still hasn't sent the 'evidence' she promised to send. These people are LIARS!"

Newsom has recently been giving Trump a taste of his own medicine on social media. His press office has been posting messages on X often written in all caps, and using the same sort of chaotic stream-of-consciousness prose that Trump is infamous for in his whiny Truth Social meltdowns and rants. Newsom's office reiterated the nickname later the same day in another post on X, this time leaving off the "g" and going for a more succinct "KaroLYIN LEAVITT." The mocking parody tone of Newsom's posts have divided some political commentators, but one this is for sure: "Karo-lyin Leavitt" was a real hit for the governor's press team.