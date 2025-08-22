Dakota Johnson's Most Inappropriate Talk Show Outfits

Dakota Johnson has fronted Gucci campaigns, has Instagram accounts dedicated to her style, and even has fashion in her jeans (read: genes). But not in a Donald Trump learning Sydney Sweeney is Republican type of way. "My mom [Melanie Griffith] and I have different style, she's really good at cleaning out her closet and getting rid of things," she told Elle U.K. in 2022. "I am not. I'm a person that saves a lot of my clothes. I even save a lot of her clothes." Johnson's famous mom is basically her twin, so it's no wonder she keeps her hand-me-downs. We guess Johnson really is a "Materialist," if you pardon the pun. However, despite her tendency to stockpile clothes, it doesn't mean she always dresses for the occasion. Her penchant for high fashion sometimes leads to outlandish sartorial decisions that are inappropriate for, say, talk shows.

To make matters worse, she is a famously prickly interviewee. Heck, one of Johnson's interviews was even named one of our worst moments of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." She's divisive to say the least. "Can't stop watching Dakota Johnson interviews," said one user on X. "I think I'm slightly obsessed with her." But other internet commentators are less fond of the "Social Network" actress. "[S]he's a 3rd generation nepo baby and there's no way in hell she would have 'made it' without her family connections," said one Reddit user. "Like no way in hell."

So with her knack for making interviews awkward and some out-there style, it's no surprise that Johnson's more inappropriate outfits have done more talking on talk shows than her words have.