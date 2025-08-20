Karoline Leavitt Can't Stop Primping Herself At The Podium (We Get It, You Went Tanning)
Pintsized powerhouse Karoline Leavitt often takes a bullish stance behind her White House press secretary podium. A perfect example of this happened on August 20, 2025, when Leavitt was asked a question from a New York Times reporter and fired back with a sassy response, according to a video on Instagram. As much as she most likely thought she nailed it, Leavitt did indulge in her anxious habit of touching and primping her hair to the point that it nearly distracted from her fiery rebuttal.
Her constant attachment to her hair is not new, but Leavitt's updated platinum blonde locks certainly are. Notably, the ice-cold color update to her hair also highlights Leavitt's new tan, which really pops against the glaring white of her top. The whole look feels curated around her grooming habits, with her anxious hair-touching also a perfect opportunity to show off her manicured fingers. Of course, being presentable is part of her job description, and the press secretary has had a steep learning curve that's seen Leavitt wearing some outdated outfits. However, Leavitt's new tan and blonde highlights might be hinting at something slithering behind the scenes — it could be a ploy for her to get Trump's attention.
Karoline Leavitt tries to keep Donald Trump happy
As Karoline Leavitt settles into her prestigious job, she's notably updated her appearance. There have been rumors that Leavitt has gotten lip fillers, and the above Instagram video shows her doing a little lip pout before responding. President Donald Trump has been known to prefer a specific aesthetic, especially from the younger women now filling up his second administration, and Leavitt is no different. Leavitt's updated look came with flirty praise from Trump, suggesting that her pout, new tan, and bleach blonde hair is helping her find favor with her boss.
However, this recent reformation could be self-preservation on Leavitt's part. After a press blunder proved that Trump hovers over Leavitt, switching up her appearance just might be her attempting to avoid his ire. Considering how creepy Leavitt is when it comes to Trump, it makes sense that she would know what sort of primping he prefers. Between her tanned look and fiery response, there's a solid chance that Trump is once again complimenting Leavitt for a job well done. Although, he might still be upset that her tan looks significantly better and more natural than his preferred orange bronzer.