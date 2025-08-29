Nikki Haley Has Been Caught Wearing Some Tacky Outfits (& They Don't Cover Up Those Scandals)

South Carolina politician Nikki Haley has undergone quite the stunning transformation during her tenure in public service. Working her way up from being a Representative in Congress to becoming the first Indian American to land a spot in a presidential cabinet, Haley has made a name for herself within her career. Unfortunately, outside of her career, Haley has made some unfavorable waves with some personal and fashionable missteps.

A woman of duality, Haley's presidential run was of historic proportions, however, her sense of style is abysmal. Often accidentally showing her age by reaching for cheap-looking fabrics and overly busy prints, Haley has a knack for finding pieces that don't meet the moment. Whether it's a bright colored top at a serious event, or her penchant for synthetic fabrics, there's been plenty of times Haley has turned heads for all the wrong reasons — to the point that she might have inspired some other powerful women to make similarly poor fashion choices.