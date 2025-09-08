Karoline Leavitt & Husband Nicholas Riccio's Lavish Wedding Venue Cost A Pretty Penny
Netizens love to troll White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's age gap relationship with husband Nicholas Riccio, making cracks about Riccio looking more like her dad and their son Niko's grandfather. However, the couple is having the last laugh. They live a wildly lavish life together, with businessman Riccio making millions in his career and Leavitt pulling in her own six-figure salary. Sounds like Nikko is going to be set for life.
One major example of just how deep their pockets run is the amount spent on their gorgeous New Hampshire wedding that took place at Wentworth By The Sea Country Club in January 2025. Leavitt shared a carousel of photos on Instagram two months after the happy occasion. "Finally found some time to post a few of my favorite pictures from one of my favorite days!" she captioned.
Both husband and wife looked beautiful, but what they most likely spent on that day would make anyone's eyes water. While it's unclear exactly how much cash they dropped for their wedding, Wedding Spot noted that prices begin at nearly $20,000 for 50 guests. "Begin" was the keyword here. In comparison, Zola reported that venue costs could start as high as $28,000 for peak dates. Once you realize how expensive the nuptials were, finding out Leavitt spent less than $1,000 on her wedding dress makes a lot more sense.
Karoline Leavitt often shows off her wealth
Karoline Leavitt may be a public servant, but she likes the finer things in life. She's frequently been seen wearing expensive clothing, like the time she wore a floral mini dress from Alice + Olivia that originally cost $795 — at the time of reporting, it's on sale for $318. For her very first press conference as White House press secretary, Leavitt wore a $900 outfit, which included $730 Jimmy Choo shoes. Why she needed to don such pricey kicks just to hide them by standing at a podium is a mystery, but what's not a mystery is just how much her flashy cross necklace cost.
The List previously spoke to Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, to get his opinion on the jewelry's monetary value. "I estimate the piece could be worth up to $50,000 if the diamonds are natural," he told us.
Moreover, Leavitt has spent a ton of money on handbags, hinting she is desperately out of touch. In a photo posted to Instagram, the White House press secretary held a red, white, and blue Gucci purse. At one point, resellers were charging anywhere between $670 to almost $1,700 for one bag.