Karoline Leavitt & Husband Nicholas Riccio's Lavish Wedding Venue Cost A Pretty Penny

Netizens love to troll White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's age gap relationship with husband Nicholas Riccio, making cracks about Riccio looking more like her dad and their son Niko's grandfather. However, the couple is having the last laugh. They live a wildly lavish life together, with businessman Riccio making millions in his career and Leavitt pulling in her own six-figure salary. Sounds like Nikko is going to be set for life.

One major example of just how deep their pockets run is the amount spent on their gorgeous New Hampshire wedding that took place at Wentworth By The Sea Country Club in January 2025. Leavitt shared a carousel of photos on Instagram two months after the happy occasion. "Finally found some time to post a few of my favorite pictures from one of my favorite days!" she captioned.

Both husband and wife looked beautiful, but what they most likely spent on that day would make anyone's eyes water. While it's unclear exactly how much cash they dropped for their wedding, Wedding Spot noted that prices begin at nearly $20,000 for 50 guests. "Begin" was the keyword here. In comparison, Zola reported that venue costs could start as high as $28,000 for peak dates. Once you realize how expensive the nuptials were, finding out Leavitt spent less than $1,000 on her wedding dress makes a lot more sense.