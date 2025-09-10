Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Leggy Dress Looks Like A Paint Job Gone Wrong

As Governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders has made history with her political career. Working her way up from helping her dad, Mike Huckabee, on his campaigns to successfully running her own, Sarah has proved she knows what she's doing when it comes to politics. When it comes to fashion, however, she could still use some advice. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has recently fallen for a MAGA makeover and it's wreaking havoc on her sense of style. While it's exciting to see her try new things with her look, she has worn several outfits that have missed the mark.

In what was supposed to be a celebratory post by fellow Republican and Arkansas politician, French Hill, some of Sarah's current fashion pitfalls were accidentally exposed. On August 14, 2025, Hill posted a disappearing snap on his Instagram Story that read, "Happy Birthday to America's Best Governor!" However, the photo ended up being proof as to why you should always ask to see the photo before it gets posted, especially if you're Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Between the printed, leggy dress she wore and her fried split ends being on display, it might be time for her to hire a stylist, or at least a social media intern.