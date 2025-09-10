Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Leggy Dress Looks Like A Paint Job Gone Wrong
As Governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders has made history with her political career. Working her way up from helping her dad, Mike Huckabee, on his campaigns to successfully running her own, Sarah has proved she knows what she's doing when it comes to politics. When it comes to fashion, however, she could still use some advice. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has recently fallen for a MAGA makeover and it's wreaking havoc on her sense of style. While it's exciting to see her try new things with her look, she has worn several outfits that have missed the mark.
In what was supposed to be a celebratory post by fellow Republican and Arkansas politician, French Hill, some of Sarah's current fashion pitfalls were accidentally exposed. On August 14, 2025, Hill posted a disappearing snap on his Instagram Story that read, "Happy Birthday to America's Best Governor!" However, the photo ended up being proof as to why you should always ask to see the photo before it gets posted, especially if you're Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Between the printed, leggy dress she wore and her fried split ends being on display, it might be time for her to hire a stylist, or at least a social media intern.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders chose the wrong outfit for her persona
Seen in the above photo smiling in her strange floral dress, Sarah Huckabee Sanders once again shows she's not shy about revealing her legs. However, the print of the dress is a classic "Clueless" example of a full-on Monet. It looks fine from far away, but up close the pattern becomes distracting and blurry, looking like a finger paint experiment gone awry. Plus, the color blue is a questionable choice.
In the book on color theory in film, "If It's Purple, Someone's Gonna Die," author Patti Bellantoni discusses how blue is seen as a "powerless" color. Often, when characters are caught wearing blue it suggests they don't feel fully in control of their surroundings, might be going with the flow, or possibly feeling iced out from their autonomy. Huckabee Sanders presenting herself in such a color while in a position of power sends a muddled message about how she possibly sees herself.
It's clear that Huckabee Sanders has changed throughout the years, but her style choices coupled with her recent weight loss could be indicating she's having trouble navigating her new landscape. Not only is the color and print called into question here for her, but Huckabee Sanders has been struggling with frumpy fashion missteps. Here she could have found a more updated silhouette and different color, like red or purple, to suggest her ability to take action and lead with grace.