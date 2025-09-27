Dancing With The Stars Winners Who Are Unrecognizable Without Makeup

Ahead of every "Dancing with the Stars" performance, the show's female celebrities have to spend a little more time prepping than their male competitors, thanks to the hair and beauty team's dedication to making them look like real ballroom dancers. While fans are used to seeing many of the women in heavy makeup because of their careers as singers, actors, models, and TV hosts, the glam on "DWTS" is next level — some stars are almost unrecognizable when they hit the dance floor with their strip lashes, spray tan, bright lipstick, and bronzer. As it turns out, many of the show's mirrorball trophy champs also look pretty different when every ounce of their foundation, concealer, and mascara is stripped away.

A lot of work goes into creating those ballroom beauty looks that are bold enough to be seen at a distance; former "DWTS" EP Joe Sungkur told Business Insider female celebs can spend as long as four hours getting their hair and makeup done. For some of the show's more permanent stars, getting all that makeup off after a performance is serious business. "I immediately clean my face with an oil makeup remover, cleanse, use an enzyme peel, and finish with vitamin C oil and moisturizer," pro dancer Witney Carson told L'Oréal Paris Beauty Magazine. Some "DWTS" stars also give their skin a breather when they're not filming; pro-turned-judge Julianne Hough goes makeup-free on the reg.

As for the show's mirrorball trophy winners, many of them like to keep things more natural at times, too. They also have some hard-won beauty wisdom that keeps them looking their best when they aren't wearing makeup.