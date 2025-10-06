How The Modern Family Women Totally Transformed Their Looks With Their Hair Styles

Before Sofía Vergara made her way to the United States in the late '90s, she was a successful model in her native Colombia. She maneuvered into acting, eventually relocating to Miami where she struggled to land a big-time role. According to Vergara during her conversation with People in January 2024, it had a lot to do with her hair, as the natural blond was still sporting lighter locks at the time.

"The way that I looked was not the way that Hollywood really saw Latina women. They were expecting a more dark-haired woman." the "Modern Family" star revealed. "It was difficult because they were a little confused, like, 'This woman sounds like a Latin woman but she's blonde.'" Of course, having seen Vergara portray Gloria Delgado-Pritchett for the first three seasons as a brunette, it's obvious what she did next. "I made the decision to change my hair color to dark, and that's how I started working," she said, noting that, despite it being a "hard decision," it was ultimately "worth the risk," because she landed "Modern Family" shortly after.

Eventually, a few years into landing her big break on the sitcom, Vergara decided to go back to her natural hue. "I thought, 'Maybe now that everybody knows Gloria is Latin and they know me, I could go back to my more natural hair color,'" the actor explained. "So I did little by little and it was fine."