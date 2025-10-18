The Biggest Scandals That Completely Rocked Lifetime

If you've ever spent an afternoon bed rotting and binge watching the Lifetime channel, then you understand the strangely addictive appeal of shows like "Dance Moms," "Dr. Pimple Popper," or "Married at First Sight." The channel's often campy, sometimes cringey programming makes for entertaining television, but behind the scenes there have been some serious scandals that rival the drama of a "Ripped From the Headlines" movie. Affairs, arrests, and accusations of sensationalism, racism, and more have turned Lifetime from a guilty pleasure into one of the most controversial channels on the air that critics (and some viewers} love to hate.

Lifetime started innocently enough in 1984 as a low-budget channel geared toward women, featuring plenty of talk shows interspersed with syndicated series. The fledging channel struggled until it dipped a toe into the made-for-TV-movie world, dove headfirst into the reality realm, and never looked back. "We kind of had a push-pull internally, from tabloid to classy. And many times we erred on the tabloid side, or things that were a little more salacious; a little more women-in-jeopardy, because that was really doing it for us in the ratings," Arturo Interian, vice president of original movies, told The Washington Post. "Ratings-wise, we were addicted to the 'Mother, May I Sleep With Danger?' sort of thrillers." The channel continued to grow and evolve, and today it is a well known for the antics of its stars as it is for its lineup of shows.