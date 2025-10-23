JD Vance's Slip About Usha Hints At Juicy Parallel With Donald & Melania Trump's Marriage

After former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki provided the world with a glaring soundbite about the marriage between JD Vance and Usha Vance, conservative news outlets are running with the fodder. On the October 21, 2025, episode of "I've Had It," Psaki made an off-color joke about Usha possibly needing to be rescued from her marriage. This paved the way for Fox News to ask JD how he felt about it just two days later — and the answer sounded eerily familiar to something Donald Trump once said.

NEW: Vice President Vance laughs off Jen Psaki's comments about his wife, Usha: "I think it's disgraceful, but of course the second lady can speak for herself." "I am very lucky to have a wonderful wife, and I know — at least I hope — that my wife feels the same about me."... pic.twitter.com/DprrMR1IbB — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 23, 2025

In the clip posted to X, formerly Twitter, when asked about Psaki's comments, JD rolls his eyes before offering a long-winded and slightly unsure answer. "Of course, the second lady can speak for herself," JD said in part, before continuing, "I am very lucky to have a wonderful wife, and I know — at least I hope — that my wife feels the same about me."

While it's not the most embarrassing thing JD has done for Usha, it still felt a bit off. JD's answer was fairly reminiscent of the answer the president gave in the wake of getting injured in a 2024 assassination attempt. When Laura Ingraham asked Donald how Melania Trump felt watching him survive the near-death experience on television, the president responded with, "She can't really even talk about it...[which] means she likes me, or she loves me." (Via X) Both of these men's uncertainty of how their respective partners feel about them could point towards possible trouble brewing in paradise.