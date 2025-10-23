JD Vance's Slip About Usha Hints At Juicy Parallel With Donald & Melania Trump's Marriage
After former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki provided the world with a glaring soundbite about the marriage between JD Vance and Usha Vance, conservative news outlets are running with the fodder. On the October 21, 2025, episode of "I've Had It," Psaki made an off-color joke about Usha possibly needing to be rescued from her marriage. This paved the way for Fox News to ask JD how he felt about it just two days later — and the answer sounded eerily familiar to something Donald Trump once said.
NEW: Vice President Vance laughs off Jen Psaki's comments about his wife, Usha:
"I think it's disgraceful, but of course the second lady can speak for herself."
"I am very lucky to have a wonderful wife, and I know — at least I hope — that my wife feels the same about me."... pic.twitter.com/DprrMR1IbB
— Fox News (@FoxNews) October 23, 2025
In the clip posted to X, formerly Twitter, when asked about Psaki's comments, JD rolls his eyes before offering a long-winded and slightly unsure answer. "Of course, the second lady can speak for herself," JD said in part, before continuing, "I am very lucky to have a wonderful wife, and I know — at least I hope — that my wife feels the same about me."
While it's not the most embarrassing thing JD has done for Usha, it still felt a bit off. JD's answer was fairly reminiscent of the answer the president gave in the wake of getting injured in a 2024 assassination attempt. When Laura Ingraham asked Donald how Melania Trump felt watching him survive the near-death experience on television, the president responded with, "She can't really even talk about it...[which] means she likes me, or she loves me." (Via X) Both of these men's uncertainty of how their respective partners feel about them could point towards possible trouble brewing in paradise.
Donald Trump and JD Vance are battling divorce rumors
For both the first and second couples, 2025 has been a year full of bubbling rumors and sweeping changes — enough to make any couple feel a bit shaky. There have been signs that Donald Trump and Melania Trump are headed for a split, which haven't been helped by Melania's disappearing act. Similar to the first time they were in the White House together back in 2017, Melania has kept a rather low profile, allowing Donald to hog the spotlight. While there are surely reasons for Donald and Melania to stay together, the lack of warmth or public affection from the two feels telling and appears to be rubbing off on those around them.
Since arriving in Washington, D.C., JD Vance and Usha Vance have drastically rearranged their lives to cater to JD's career. This has led to several instances of Usha appearing to regret her position as second lady, as well as some nasty divorce rumors. Of course, JD has been stepping in it instead of stepping up, with there being plenty of examples of times he's made things weird for his wife. For example, when JD publicly sang the praises of another woman, or the time he rearranged Usha's travel plans so he could tag along with her to Greenland. This somewhat self-obsessed behavior from JD isn't surprising though, especially when considering that Donald is most likely someone he looks up to. Perhaps taking relationship advice from the president isn't the best strategy for the vice president in this case.