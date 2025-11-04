The Most Questionable Pants Usha Vance Has Been Caught Wearing

Despite her change in location and job, Usha Vance still likes to keep it real with her personal style. "I've always tried to have a pretty small wardrobe and to wear things basically until they wear out," she informed Meghan McCain on the latter's podcast, "Citizen McCain." Since she's frequently in the public eye with her husband, Vice President JD Vance, the second lady accepts the fact that every 'fit won't be a winner. "I'm trying to think what would I do if I were back in Cincinnati," she explained to McCain. "I would just try to be me and to feel like myself and be comfortable in that environment."

On occasion, she really brought her A-game, and she's sometimes one-upped Melania Trump with her fashion sense. However, there's no shortage of times when Vance struggled with particular categories of apparel. For instance, Usha Vance's footwear fails extend beyond her love of supportive senior-citizen-style sneakers.

Another category the second lady seems to struggle with are pants. When Usha wore hot pink capris with a black top at a campaign event in fall 2024, it seemed like a vibrant choice. However, when standing, the pants had an odd, peplum-like ruffle at the waist that detracted from the look. Usha also accessorized with some overly blingy heels that had a bunch of gemlike details encrusted on the back of the shoes. This wouldn't be the last time Usha's pants divided audiences, either. She's also attracted criticism for questionable hems, color, and patterns.