HGTV Star Chelsea DeBoer Is Giving Mar-A-Lago Face At 2025 CMA Awards

Though former MTV alum Chelsea DeBoer has undergone a stunning transformation, from "Teen Mom 2" star to finding a home on HGTV, she still struggles with her own personal branding. There have been a handful of times when DeBoer has participated in some serious beauty trend fails, and now it seems she just might be hopping on the unfortunate Mar-a-Lago face trend. When Chelsea and her husband, Cole DeBoer, stepped onto the red carpet for the 2025 CMAs in Nashville, Tennessee, there were some noticeable changes to her face.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Chelsea's whole look was giving Kimberly Guilfoyle; with its dangerously low cut and chaotic feathers on the sleeves, her red jumpsuit felt like something attendees of Donald Trump's "The Great Gatsby"-themed party would have worn. Combining this with her tuned-up looking nose, fuller cheeks, and plumper lips, Chelsea just might be setting herself up for another controversy by giving into cosmetic trends preferred by women in the MAGA movement. However, her fresh sense of honesty just might be able to save her.