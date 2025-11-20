HGTV Star Chelsea DeBoer Is Giving Mar-A-Lago Face At 2025 CMA Awards
Though former MTV alum Chelsea DeBoer has undergone a stunning transformation, from "Teen Mom 2" star to finding a home on HGTV, she still struggles with her own personal branding. There have been a handful of times when DeBoer has participated in some serious beauty trend fails, and now it seems she just might be hopping on the unfortunate Mar-a-Lago face trend. When Chelsea and her husband, Cole DeBoer, stepped onto the red carpet for the 2025 CMAs in Nashville, Tennessee, there were some noticeable changes to her face.
Chelsea's whole look was giving Kimberly Guilfoyle; with its dangerously low cut and chaotic feathers on the sleeves, her red jumpsuit felt like something attendees of Donald Trump's "The Great Gatsby"-themed party would have worn. Combining this with her tuned-up looking nose, fuller cheeks, and plumper lips, Chelsea just might be setting herself up for another controversy by giving into cosmetic trends preferred by women in the MAGA movement. However, her fresh sense of honesty just might be able to save her.
Chelsea DeBoer has admitted to having work done in the past
For her part, Chelsea DeBoer is one of the few celebrities who has been open and honest about her plastic surgery use. In an iconic May 2016 post to Instagram, the "Down Home Fab" star can be seen getting impromptu Botox at what she classified as a barbecue. While her transparency about certain procedures does set the precedent that she'll most likely continue to get work done, DeBoer's new looks have pushed the boundaries for fans in the past.
In fact, there have been times when, looking at throwback photos of DeBoer, the HGTV star has been nearly unrecognizable. A little bit of work here and there is to be expected for people whose main source of income is being on television or in the public eye, but too much can be too much. Considering just how fresh DeBoer looks without makeup, it might be time for her to step away from the bronzer, eyebrow threading, and filler. Or at least not go as hard the next time she's expected to be on the red carpet.