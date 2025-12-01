Karoline Leavitt's Beige-On-Beige 'Fit Looks As Dull As Her Flavorless Thanksgiving Dinner
In the 2006 classic film "The Holiday," someone tells Kate Winslet's character that she's acting like the best friend instead of the leading lady. That's exactly what Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt did with the extremely blah outfit she wore during a news conference on December 1, 2025. She donned a beige pantsuit, paired with a beige shirt, as if all the other colors in existence had gone out of stock. She and her husband live lavish lives, so she could have easily afforded to spring for a different colored shirt that might have cost more. After all, Leavitt tends to wear wildly expensive clothing, which makes her pretty out of touch with most of the American people she addresses.
To make matters worse for Leavitt, social media users roasted her Thanksgiving dinner (and not in the delicious way), pointing out how absolutely unappetizing the food looked. Apparently, Leavitt likes her food the way she likes her clothes — bland. According to one netizen on X (formerly Twitter), the spread seemed to lack any kind of seasoning; even the cheese seemed to be missing from the notably beige macaroni and cheese.
Or cheese on the mac and cheese pic.twitter.com/937GoTxYdh
— Joe Wrote (@joewrote) November 30, 2025
Another X user shared a TikTok and tweeted, "Look at Karoline Leavitt's completely botched and unseasoned Thanksgiving dinner! I mean this has to be one of the worst I've ever seen and I can't imagine what it tasted like!" Comments on the TikTok noted that Leavitt has a toddler son and is married to an "elderly man," so the lack of salt and spice made sense. Her husband, Nicholas Riccio, is 32 years her senior, and people constantly troll the couple over their age-gap relationship.
Leavitt loves keeping things bland
Karoline Leavitt seems to have more boring pieces in her wardrobe than she does fashionable ones, so it's not a huge shock that she went with a beige-on-beige look. At least Leavitt didn't look frumpy this time, unlike other outfits she's worn in the past that seemed ripped from her husband's closet. The White House press secretary has usually dressed as if she's much older than she actually is, with fashion styles reminiscent of a nursing home and fabric you'd find in a grandmother's quilt.
Moreover, Leavitt somehow managed to make the beige look even more bland than that time she joined fellow Fox News blondes for the world's most boring 'fit check. At least that outfit had a pop of color — it was a subdued purple, but still, color is color — instead of just going with the shade of a leaf that had fallen from a dying tree and was then stomped upon. Of course, when Leavitt does tend to rock a color, it's typically some kind of green dress monstrosity, so perhaps viewers dodged an eyesore.