The Stunning Hair Transformation Of Pentatonix Star Kirstin Maldonado

The five singers in the a cappella group Pentatonix look unrecognizable in throwback pics, but no member of the quintet has undergone more changes than Kirstin Maldonado. This is because she's constantly updating her hairstyles, which has made her look archive quite a visual feast.

Pentatonix set the stage for superstardom in 2011 when Maldonado and two of her former schoolmates, Mitch Grassi and Scott Hoying, teamed up with Avi Kaplan and Kevin Olusola on the reality series "The Sing-Off." Maldonado had dyed her hair blond ahead of the competition. "It's crazy that many people have only seen me blonde," she wrote on X in December 2011, one month after Pentatonix won the competition. "Dark brown is my natural color, and I feel like having darker hair is so weird now." The Texas native wouldn't feel this way forever, nor would she be content to stick with natural hair colors and conventional hairstyles.

Musically, the mezzo-soprano's goal is to harmonize with her bandmates flawlessly, but she does anything but blend in by rocking colorful wigs and Bad Girl RiRi bouffants during their performances. Unfortunately, her daring hair makeovers haven't always been hits with those near and dear to her. "I shaved a quarter of my hair one time, and my poor nana was crying when I FaceTimed her, but I was like, "It's just hair! It's fun,"" she told WWD in 2017. However, there have also been times during her hair journey when the changes have felt deeply meaningful.