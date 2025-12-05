Throwback Christmas Tree Lighting Pics Put Trump's Age On Blast (The Makeup Doesn't Help)
What is Donald Trump without his orange face? Trump's makeup fails have become one of the defining traits of his look. On December 4, Trump's greasy, muddy makeup shined in the festive glow of the National Christmas tree lighting. There was nothing surprising about that, of course. It feels like the controversial president has always looked this way. Interestingly, though, at the same event seven years ago, Trump looked very, very different. And, it really puts a spotlight — or in this case, many Christmas lights — on how much worse Trump's beauty routine has really gotten and how much older it makes him look.
During Trump's first term, he attended the National Christmas tree lighting looking surprisingly different than he did at this year's celebration. Most of us remember that Trump's bronzer obsession was already going too far back then. On this occasion, though, he was sporting a much more pared-down beauty routine. He, of course, wasn't going entirely natural; he had his quintessential combover in the usual odd color, and the uniquely Trump-y white under-eyes were still there in full force. The skin color, though, appeared much more natural, and it made him look significantly healthier.
Donald Trump's increasingly bizarre makeup is only intensifying rumors about his health
Since the start of his second term, there have been glaringly obvious signs that Donald Trump's health seems to be in decline, and that obviously unnatural bronzer color definitely isn't helping. In reality, though, it's possible that the clear increase in how much makeup Trump wears could actually be a failed attempt to look younger and healthier. After all, rare glimpses of Trump going makeup-free are brutal reminders of his age. So, his choice to commit even harder to his orange hue might be a way to cover up his pale, pasty natural complexion. It's clear, though, that this plan is backfiring.
Trump's repeated attempts to squash the health rumors keep falling flat. And, between his increasingly frequent "dozy Don" behavior and the questions surrounding that mysterious MRI, there is no shortage of evidence to back up the public's speculation. Would a new makeup routine be enough to put the rumors to rest? Definitely not. But how he looked with lighter makeup during his first term proves that it could certainly help his case.