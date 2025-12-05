Throwback Christmas Tree Lighting Pics Put Trump's Age On Blast (The Makeup Doesn't Help)

What is Donald Trump without his orange face? Trump's makeup fails have become one of the defining traits of his look. On December 4, Trump's greasy, muddy makeup shined in the festive glow of the National Christmas tree lighting. There was nothing surprising about that, of course. It feels like the controversial president has always looked this way. Interestingly, though, at the same event seven years ago, Trump looked very, very different. And, it really puts a spotlight — or in this case, many Christmas lights — on how much worse Trump's beauty routine has really gotten and how much older it makes him look.

Paul Morigi/Getty

During Trump's first term, he attended the National Christmas tree lighting looking surprisingly different than he did at this year's celebration. Most of us remember that Trump's bronzer obsession was already going too far back then. On this occasion, though, he was sporting a much more pared-down beauty routine. He, of course, wasn't going entirely natural; he had his quintessential combover in the usual odd color, and the uniquely Trump-y white under-eyes were still there in full force. The skin color, though, appeared much more natural, and it made him look significantly healthier.