Unfiltered Throwback Pics Of Kristi Noem Prove Her Makeup Has Always Been A Cakey Disaster
Time and again, Kristi Noem's made the mistake of cakey foundation. However, this thick textured base layer isn't the result of Noem embracing current MAGA preferences. While the "Republican makeup" trend is believed to reflect a resurgence of 2016 styles, Noem was years ahead of both of these trends. Her preference for a super matte foundation goes back to at least the early 2010s, as these photos demonstrate.
When this first pic was taken, Noem had just won her first term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Although the short, fluffy layers are a definite contrast to Noem's current barrage of obvious hair extensions, her uber-dry foundation feels familiar. The second pic is from a few months later, when Noem was speaking at the 2011 CPAC conference. That time Noem went for an even darker foundation shade or amped up the bronzer. Either way, every pore stands out with this overly-matte makeup.
Since Noem has been making this makeup error for at least 15 years, she's more than overdue for a shift in her beauty routine. Even so, a dewy foundation might be too high-maintenance or too shiny, especially since she's frequently in front of the camera. Instead, Noem might want to go for the middle ground and choose a satin foundation for a more subtle look. In addition, she might want to step up her game and diligently apply moisturizer.
Noem's added other makeup mistakes along the way
While Kristi Noem's makeup remains reliably cakey, her face and style have changed a lot since her days in Congress. Compared to her current penchant for mile-long false eyelashes and thick winged eyeliner, Noem's circa-2010 eye makeup was much more understated. After a few coats of mascara, Noem swiped on a little dark eye shadow and called it a day.
Her lipstick was more subtle, too, since she seemed to stick with a matte color in various hues. Noem's choice of a pink shade for the 2011 CPAC event was a particularly good choice and complemented her skin and hair. Currently, the secretary of Homeland Security opts for glossier formulas that draw attention to her lips. It's also possible Noem's gotten lip filler, since her pout appears to be more prominent than ever.
Cosmetics aside, Noem seems to have more pressing concerns than her beauty regimen. In late 2010, before she started working in Washington, D.C., Noem was getting plenty of praise. Years later, that enthusiasm has been dampened, and Noem's been embroiled in numerous controversies. Incidents like killing one of her dogs and her alleged affair with Corey Lewandowski may have prevented her from becoming vice president, and her tenure at the Department of Homeland Security has been tumultuous. Although Noem appeared unfazed when some members of Congress criticized her actions at a late 2025 hearing, some rumors assert that she may ultimately leave Donald Trump's administration.