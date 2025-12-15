Unfiltered Throwback Pics Of Kristi Noem Prove Her Makeup Has Always Been A Cakey Disaster

Time and again, Kristi Noem's made the mistake of cakey foundation. However, this thick textured base layer isn't the result of Noem embracing current MAGA preferences. While the "Republican makeup" trend is believed to reflect a resurgence of 2016 styles, Noem was years ahead of both of these trends. Her preference for a super matte foundation goes back to at least the early 2010s, as these photos demonstrate.

Chip Somodevilla & Mark Wilson/Getty

When this first pic was taken, Noem had just won her first term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Although the short, fluffy layers are a definite contrast to Noem's current barrage of obvious hair extensions, her uber-dry foundation feels familiar. The second pic is from a few months later, when Noem was speaking at the 2011 CPAC conference. That time Noem went for an even darker foundation shade or amped up the bronzer. Either way, every pore stands out with this overly-matte makeup.

Since Noem has been making this makeup error for at least 15 years, she's more than overdue for a shift in her beauty routine. Even so, a dewy foundation might be too high-maintenance or too shiny, especially since she's frequently in front of the camera. Instead, Noem might want to go for the middle ground and choose a satin foundation for a more subtle look. In addition, she might want to step up her game and diligently apply moisturizer.