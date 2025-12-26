Sydney Sweeney's Makeup Routine Downgrade Is So Obvious In Old Red Carpet Pics
2025 has been a rough year for Sydney Sweeney's career. She's navigating what seems to be a professional downfall that has nothing to do with her performances and everything to do with her own behavior or the behavior of people she's close to. From her American Eagle jeans scandal and conveniently late public statement about it, to attending Jeff Bezos' highly criticized ostentatious wedding in Italy, to her family's rumored covert MAGA-themed party, the list goes on and on. But her recent glam habits may be forecasting her political beliefs on her face, too. The "Euphoria" star has Mar-a-Lago face in the making, a trend among Republican women in which they wear too much makeup. Whether they're overdoing the blush and bronzer, eye makeup, or lip products, it's making conservative women look similar to each other and not flattering on anyone.
No matter what her political beliefs are, the fact that Sweeney is a famous actor and not a career politician works in her favor and could save her from going too far down the Mar-a-Lago face rabbit hole. For example, while her makeup was visibly heavy at the December 2025 premiere of "The Housemaid" and is adjacent to the Mar-a-Lago face, she's embraced the trend more at other recent public appearances. But there are photos of her from red carpet appearances earlier in her career that, when compared to recent ones, prove that the heavy makeup is a total downgrade for her. She could see one of them and choose to go back to her old glam ways at any time.
Sydney Sweeney's face was at its most 'Mar-a-Lago' in November 2025
Sydney Sweeney's Mar-a-Lago face was never more obvious than at the GQ Men of the Year event at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California, on November 13, 2025. Her foundation coverage was full and flawed near her nose and inner cheeks. It was darker there, and a glare made her look sweaty. Her lips and eyes were where she most embodied the Republican trend, wearing a lot of brown lipstick and an overdramatic, dark, smoky eye. Her blonde bob added a Fox News anchor vibe to the look, but the crimping added some edge.
Her glam was very natural in the beginning of her career
Sydney Sweeney embraced extremely natural glam early in her rise to fame, which was on full display at the 25th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles. She was newly 21 at the time, and her minimal makeup only enhanced her natural beauty. If she was wearing foundation, the coverage was minimal, but that was all she needed. Her eye makeup was a beautiful neutral pearly white and peach blend, and was the most painted part of her face. Her blush and lip shades were both appropriately neutral and applied scarcely to enhance her beauty, not overpower it.
Sydney experimented most with eye makeup
"The Handmaid's Tale" was considered one of Sydney Sweeney's breakout roles, and at the Season 2 premiere in April 2018, she wore a similarly natural look with a neutral blush and lip shade and minimal base makeup. Again, her eyes were where she played the most, this time doing a silvery, almost smoky eye. Her hair was down, adding an even more relatable, almost casual vibe to the look.
She did a flawless pink look for a 2018 Hulu Emmys party
Sydney Sweeney was attending glamorous award show galas and parties from very early in her career, and her glam didn't miss. At a 2018 Hulu Emmys party, she wore an elegant, strapless nude gown and one of her most full-coverage makeup looks yet. Sweeney's foundation was likely full coverage but looked flawless. She did a champagne-colored eye and a pink lip gloss that was less neutral than her other choices, but was still subtle.
Sydney Sweeney's makeup at the Euphoria premiere was fresh and fun
"Euphoria" made Sydney Sweeney a household name, and it was clear she was someone to watch at the Season 1 premiere in 2019. Her whole look was fun, floral, and flirty, in a crop top and skirt, complete with a headband that could pass as a micro-tiara. As for glam, her foundation was basically undetectable again and just enough blush was applied to the apples of her cheeks to highlight them. Light pink eye shadow enhanced her eyelids. Plus, her lip was covered in a perfect shade of neutral pink that wasn't glossy, so she looked youthful yet mature.
She pulled off perfect old Hollywood glam at Elton John's Oscars viewing party in 2020
Sydney Sweeney wore one of her most perfect looks to the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in 2020. She wore her hair up and paired a raspberry gown that had old Hollywood vibes with a raspberry lip, full coverage foundation, and a neutral, shimmery eye. Sweeney's blush was barely visible, and her base makeup was pale, but that was purposeful. She emanated a natural glow.
Sydney Sweeney got her GQ Men of the Year look right once
Sydney Sweeney's GQ Men of the Year glam hasn't always been awful. In 2022, her pink and purple shimmery eye was the star of the look. Her eyeliner was balanced and helped draw people's eyes to hers. Her blush was a natural light pink, and her base was invisible, so flawless. A light pink, glossy lip rounded out the look perfectly.
She brought her best self to the Met Gala in 2023
One event celebrities don't want to be on any "worst" list for is the Met Gala. Although it's not the time to hold back with your outfit, Sydney Sweeney's minimal makeup complemented her look well in 2023, when the Met Gala theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." Her base makeup was more tan than it had been in her successful past looks. Eyeliner again drew attention to a slightly shimmery, champagne eye. If she was wearing lip product, it was clear or perfectly matched the color of her lips. This glam was the perfect example of why less is more.