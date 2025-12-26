Sydney Sweeney's Makeup Routine Downgrade Is So Obvious In Old Red Carpet Pics

2025 has been a rough year for Sydney Sweeney's career. She's navigating what seems to be a professional downfall that has nothing to do with her performances and everything to do with her own behavior or the behavior of people she's close to. From her American Eagle jeans scandal and conveniently late public statement about it, to attending Jeff Bezos' highly criticized ostentatious wedding in Italy, to her family's rumored covert MAGA-themed party, the list goes on and on. But her recent glam habits may be forecasting her political beliefs on her face, too. The "Euphoria" star has Mar-a-Lago face in the making, a trend among Republican women in which they wear too much makeup. Whether they're overdoing the blush and bronzer, eye makeup, or lip products, it's making conservative women look similar to each other and not flattering on anyone.

No matter what her political beliefs are, the fact that Sweeney is a famous actor and not a career politician works in her favor and could save her from going too far down the Mar-a-Lago face rabbit hole. For example, while her makeup was visibly heavy at the December 2025 premiere of "The Housemaid" and is adjacent to the Mar-a-Lago face, she's embraced the trend more at other recent public appearances. But there are photos of her from red carpet appearances earlier in her career that, when compared to recent ones, prove that the heavy makeup is a total downgrade for her. She could see one of them and choose to go back to her old glam ways at any time.