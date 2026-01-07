Move Over, Barron: Prince Edward's Son James Is The New Towering Teen To Watch
When it comes to sky-high scions of famous families, Barron Trump has captured the public's attention with his staggering stature. The teenage son of President Donald Trump first stunned people with his impressive height during his dad's first term in office, and then really showed off his height transformation when he loomed over his mother, Melania Trump, at his father's inauguration ceremony in January 2025. However, he's not the only famous heir to have suddenly jumped up in height. For those who are unfamiliar with towering members of the British royal family, meet James, Earl of Wessex!
James, who turned 18 on December 17, 2025, has only recently been embracing the fame that comes with his role in the royal family. The freshly graduated teen is the son of Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh — the youngest brother to King Charles III — and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. James joined his family for Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in April 2025, and wowed royal watchers with his altitudinous appearance.
James, Earl of Wessex... and his father Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/iwQs2icd38
— 🎩Laird of the Manor🎩 (@LairdOfTheManor) December 18, 2025
"Wow Look at James towering!! Reminds me of Baron Trump," one commenter wrote on X under a photo of the Earl of Wessex walking alongside his father. Others jokingly questioned his shaggy Gen Z mop top hair, tweeting, "All I can say is I want to trim and comb that child's hair but I'd need a step ladder to do it. When did he get so TALL?" There's no question that James is poised to steal the spotlight when it comes to lanky celebrity sons.
So just how tall is James, Earl of Wessex?
Figuring out how tall people are just based on photos can be tricky. Sure, sometimes people like Donald Trump get exposed for lying about their stature because they get dwarfed by someone supposedly their same height in a snapshot. But the angle a photo is taken from, the terrain on which the person is standing, and how they are holding themselves up can all make someone's height difficult to gauge. That being said, photos of James, Earl of Wessex, walking side-by-side with his dad at Easter give us some good insight into his true size.
Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, is 6 feet tall — making him one of the taller members of the British royal family. Given how James seems to loom over him, it's likely that the 18-year-old royal is closer in height to his older cousins, Prince William (who is 6'3") or Prince Harry (who is 6'2"). They are all taller than King Charles III who, stands at 5'10". Like Prince Edward, the disgraced former Prince Andrew is 6 feet tall, as was their late father, Prince Phillip.
That being said, even with a potential height of 6'3", James would still be dwarfed by Donald Trump's son, Barron Trump. The president's youngest son is believed to be somewhere around 6'7" to 6'9", which puts him in the average range for NBA players, and makes him easily the tallest member of the Trump family by several inches. Only Donald Trump Jr., who is supposedly 6'5", comes close.