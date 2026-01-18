Before & After Pics Of Kimberly Guilfoyle Prove She Changed Her Face (Again) After Don Jr. Split
Ever the shape shifter, Kimberly Guilfoyle has certainly transformed over the years, going from former wife of California governor Gavin Newsom to jilted ex of Donald Trump Jr. Of course, Guilfoyle's face has also gone on quite the journey, though she has never admitted to surgical alterations. However, in the wake of the devastating breakup between Guilfoyle and Don Jr., it seems that she has once again tuned up some facial features. In the below before and after image, it becomes fairly clear that something is now missing from Guilfoyle's face.
The noticeable whittling away of her cheeks could be an indication of Guilfoyle's weight loss transformation, or it could also suggest she hopped on the popular buccal fat removal trend. Whatever the reason might be, there's room to suggest that what's happening with her face might be connected to how Guilfoyle is handling the news of Don Jr.'s proposal to Bettina Anderson. Getting some work done or even the concept of a "revenge body" is all shrouded in the grief of being left by someone, and it's possible that Guilfoyle is still grieving. Even though she's got a new big girl job now and is partying with some hot shots, her cries for attention give off the vibes of wanting recognition from one person in particular.
Time does not seem to be healing Kimberly Guilfoyle's broken heart
Considering what we know about the breakup of Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr., it comes as no surprise that she isn't taking things well. Especially given that there was likely some overlap between Don Jr. starting his relationship with now fiancée Bettina Anderson and breaking up with Guilfoyle. Feeling ready for something new is part of any heartbreak, but changing her facial structure isn't the only way Guilfoyle has been coping — and some of what she's done has felt concerning.
There was the time Guilfoyle posed for a magazine, still wearing her engagement ring, which was quickly followed by her bridal-themed cover of Grace magazine. There seems to be a theme of Guilfoyle possibly feeling like the bride that got away. Though her life after Don Jr. might be more on the sad side, Guilfoyle would do well to try and put the focus on how much fun she's having without him. Just like the time Guilfoyle threw herself a spicy going away party, she could continue to highlight all the new friends she's making as US Ambassador to Greece. Although, there's a solid chance she'd just be posting the highlights in hopes that Don Jr. would notice, making it hard to get revenge through living a fulfilling life.