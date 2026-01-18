Before & After Pics Of Kimberly Guilfoyle Prove She Changed Her Face (Again) After Don Jr. Split

Ever the shape shifter, Kimberly Guilfoyle has certainly transformed over the years, going from former wife of California governor Gavin Newsom to jilted ex of Donald Trump Jr. Of course, Guilfoyle's face has also gone on quite the journey, though she has never admitted to surgical alterations. However, in the wake of the devastating breakup between Guilfoyle and Don Jr., it seems that she has once again tuned up some facial features. In the below before and after image, it becomes fairly clear that something is now missing from Guilfoyle's face.

The noticeable whittling away of her cheeks could be an indication of Guilfoyle's weight loss transformation, or it could also suggest she hopped on the popular buccal fat removal trend. Whatever the reason might be, there's room to suggest that what's happening with her face might be connected to how Guilfoyle is handling the news of Don Jr.'s proposal to Bettina Anderson. Getting some work done or even the concept of a "revenge body" is all shrouded in the grief of being left by someone, and it's possible that Guilfoyle is still grieving. Even though she's got a new big girl job now and is partying with some hot shots, her cries for attention give off the vibes of wanting recognition from one person in particular.