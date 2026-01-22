A Look Back At Kate's Sad 2023 Valentine's Comment Amid Prince William Divorce Rumors

As divorce rumors plague William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, previous insights into their relationship that at first seemed benign are now being called into question. Scrolling all the way back to 2023, what once looked like Kate Middleton keeping her expectations in check for Valentine's Day now suggest trouble in paradise. It's possible that the royal duo have been in marital trouble for longer than realized, as was evidenced during Kate's visit to a flower shop in Leeds. According to People at the time, florist Neil Ashcroft did his best to charm a sale out of the Princess of Wales, to no avail. "No doubt William will be buying you some red roses," he said to Kate, to which she responded, "I don't think he will."

While this admission might speak to the distance and duties required of the royal couple, causing them to be busy for major holidays, what came next for Prince William and Kate could be considered troubling. In early 2024, Kate's health crisis came into focus in a rather chaotic way. Taking a step back from royal duties to focus on her health and recover from a cancer diagnosis sent many into a frenzy over how the royal family was handling the news that Kate was ill. Though Kate has since returned to the public and admitted her cancer is in remission, there is a glaring trend of Prince William dropping the ball when it comes to sentimental exchanges.