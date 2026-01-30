The On-Brand Comment Donald Trump Made When He First Met Zohran Mamdani
When Zohran Mamdani was running to be mayor of New York City, he consistently got under President Donald Trump's skin. But, once he won the election and paid a visit to the White House, Trump's post-meeting praise of Mamdani suggested the divisive politician was really impressed with him. Beforehand, Mamdani was one of those people who Trump claimed to be better looking than. But, when the two of them finally met face to face, the president abruptly changed his tune. When Mamdani arrived, Trump showed just how much he cares about appearance, potentially above all else, by gushing, "Wow, you are even better looking in person than you are on TV," per New York Magazine.
It's complimentary; however, it's also just another example of how he seems focused, even obsessed, with looks. Trump has spiraled out in unhinged social media rants over what he deems to be unflattering images of himself, like the dodgy portrait that once hung in the Colorado Capitol or his 2025 Time magazine cover. Likewise, he's complained and even blamed energy efficient lightbulbs for his overly orange appearance. So, we're not surprised that one of his first in-person comments to Mamdani was about his looks.
As one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out, "Trump really and truly only has a surface, there is no there there underneath that skin. I mean, imagine another president saying that right out of the gate at their first face to face?" Another commented of the awkward moment, "Trump's shallowness isn't new or adult-like at all."
Donald Trump has a longtime obsession with appearance
Zohran Mamdani is hardly the first person whose looks have received unprompted commentary from President Donald Trump. He's offered his opinion on the appearance of fighter pilots in comparison to Tom Cruise multiple times. Trump called Kate Middleton "beautiful" upon meeting her, and he raved about how good he thought Prince William looked too. And don't even get us started on Trump's skeevy praise of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's appearance.
On the flip side, the controversial politician also attacks his enemies by commenting negatively on their looks. The president described a female reporter that he didn't like as "ugly," per NBC News. Further, Trump also owned the Miss Universe organization for a time, which is all about a woman's appearance since there's no talent portion included. By continuing to comment on the appearance of others, it could be seen as the divisive leader showing that he's not going to be hemmed in by political correctness.
On the flip side, it also highlights Trump's own insecurities. As mental health therapist Panicha McGuire confirmed to the HuffPost, commenting on someone's looks may reveal "insecurity, bias or a worldview where worth is tied to conformity with those dominant standards rather than to substance or someone's character." Considering how often the president does so, it's safe to assume he considers appearance important.