The On-Brand Comment Donald Trump Made When He First Met Zohran Mamdani

When Zohran Mamdani was running to be mayor of New York City, he consistently got under President Donald Trump's skin. But, once he won the election and paid a visit to the White House, Trump's post-meeting praise of Mamdani suggested the divisive politician was really impressed with him. Beforehand, Mamdani was one of those people who Trump claimed to be better looking than. But, when the two of them finally met face to face, the president abruptly changed his tune. When Mamdani arrived, Trump showed just how much he cares about appearance, potentially above all else, by gushing, "Wow, you are even better looking in person than you are on TV," per New York Magazine.

It's complimentary; however, it's also just another example of how he seems focused, even obsessed, with looks. Trump has spiraled out in unhinged social media rants over what he deems to be unflattering images of himself, like the dodgy portrait that once hung in the Colorado Capitol or his 2025 Time magazine cover. Likewise, he's complained and even blamed energy efficient lightbulbs for his overly orange appearance. So, we're not surprised that one of his first in-person comments to Mamdani was about his looks.

As one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out, "Trump really and truly only has a surface, there is no there there underneath that skin. I mean, imagine another president saying that right out of the gate at their first face to face?" Another commented of the awkward moment, "Trump's shallowness isn't new or adult-like at all."