Rare Times We've Seen Marjorie Taylor Greene Going Makeup-Free
It's not easy being Greene. Especially in a scenario in which you've broken up friendships with political figures you used to support and are on a personal quest to expose some of the most powerful people in the world. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been keeping herself busy by heating up her feud with the Donald Trump administration. Which means that, more often than not, she's in full professional attire, makeup included. You will rarely see the former MAGA congresswoman unprepared for an interview, but the moments in which she lets her hair down and goes bare-faced exist.
It's not like Greene is really worried about hiding her makeup-free face from the public — in fact, it's her makeup fails we're often worried about. On her Instagram account, she shares candid photos from everyday life, and some of them reveal what her face looks like without makeup. The photos reveal she has no inclination to join the Mar-a-Lago face trend, but it doesn't mean that they are exactly flattering either.
The time she bathed in the Costa Rica sun
One piece of evidence that Marjorie Taylor Greene is not too worried about what her face might look like without makeup is this Instagram post from December 2025. On it, she exposes her makeup-free face in a video, which is a lot less flattering than a photo, in which you can control the angle and filters. In the video, she's celebrating the fact that she was 51 but felt like 24 thanks to the paddle-boarding session she did in Costa Rica. On the Reels video, Greene showed off her body in a bikini and a face that looked makeup-free but radiant.
Running up that hill... and getting roasted
It's not always that Marjorie Taylor Greene's posts on Instagram come off so lighthearted. In 2025, the former congresswoman tried to engage with her audience of 1 million followers by posting a video of herself running up a hill in what she clearly thought was an inspirational moment. However, users thought the video was cringey and immediately started roasting her. The fact that MTG was makeup-free in the video didn't help the aesthetic of the whole production. Of course, this is far from the most embarrassing moment that MTG starred in her years in the spotlight. But that's a topic for a different conversation.
A rock with no makeup
The posts in which Marjorie Taylor Greene goes makeup-free are often related to intense workout sessions or activities that involve moving her body a lot, like this photo taken in 2024. On it, she is standing on top of a rock and flexing her muscles after taking what looked like a long hike. Aside from not wearing makeup, she seems to have a natural tan mixed with a bit of bronzer on the arms, which almost makes her blend with the environment around her. She captioned the photo with, "My foundation is built on Him. Solid ... as a rock. To Him be the praise and the glory!!"
Mother and daughter Memorial Day workout
In this other Instagram photo from 2025, Marjorie Taylor Greene made it clear that, even though she is still in her 50s, she can still keep up with the exercise routine of her daughter. According to the post, she has a tradition for every Memorial Day: "Run 1 mile, 300 squats, 200 pushups, 100 pull ups, and run [another] mile." In this particular photo, though, Greene chose a wider angle in the shade, because you can see that she looks beat, and not having makeup would only make her look worse. But we get it, everyone has the right to not show their very worst pics on the Internet.
The fake photo fiasco
Marjorie Taylor Greene's lack of makeup has been the subject of controversy. In 2023, MTG posted her traditional no-makeup photo after a workout session, this time with North Carolina congressman Madison Cawthorn. The post escalated when one Twitter/X user unveiled a modified photo in which she is rendered pretty much unrecognizable, with the caption "MTG is looking rough without makeup." The fake photo is still available, but the original has since been deleted by the politician (per Reuters). She already didn't look her best in the original photo, so the Internet didn't need to kick her while she was already down.
Wrinkles and all
We have to hand it to Marjorie Taylor Greene, though. There are not many women who are comfortable with exposing every little wrinkle on their faces. This 2025 photo makes it more evident than ever. In it, MTG is seen gathering fruit and vegetables in her garden. She's smiling and you can pretty much see all wrinkles on her face, and the fact that she's turned to face the sun doesn't help it, since it makes her squint even more.