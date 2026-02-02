Tragic Details About Miley And Billy Ray Cyrus' Relationship

After watching the father-daughter duo on the Disney Channel for five years, fans were heartbroken to find out that "Hannah Montana" co-stars Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus were no longer on speaking terms in 2022. Although Miley's feud with Billy Ray is seemingly over – as the "Flowers" singer reconciled with the country music star in 2025 – the road to forgiveness was rocky and riddled with betrayal, leaving time to heal some of the more devastating wounds.

Dealing with familial struggles in the public eye can undoubtedly be a tragedy in itself, and while Miley and Billy Ray's relationship had always had its ups and downs, things would inevitably take a turn for the worse. Billy Ray and his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, had quite a rocky relationship timeline, having filed for divorce multiple times over the years before finally calling it quits in 2022. Having gone through her own divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth two years prior, it would make sense that Miley would have an especially hard time grappling with the aftermath of her parents' breakup. Speaking exclusively to The List, founder and chief divorce educator at PartWise, Kimberly Miller, emphasizes how "for adult children, [divorce] can be even more challenging as the adult child forms relationships of their own." It wouldn't help that Billy Ray is no stranger to controversies, making their estrangement unsurprising, but no less hard to watch.