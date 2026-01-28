Matchmaker Thinks Barron Trump Should Ask A Famous Kid To Be His Valentine (But No Influencers!)
Poor Barron Trump. Details about Barron's dating experiences have generated a lot of gossip, and it must be difficult to have much of a social life at all, with a constant Secret Service presence making things awkward for Barron. While he reportedly had a girlfriend in spring 2025, that rumored romance appeared to have ended just a few months later.
With humiliating details about Barron's online love life continuing to generate headlines, it's easy to feel bad for the president's youngest son. Maybe we can help. With Valentine's Day on the horizon, The List reached out to Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, to get her recommendations for Barron's ideal romantic partner.
"I would not fix him up with someone that's an influencer or someone looking for fame," Trombetti told The List. "He is still very naive at this point, and wouldn't see through someone with ulterior motives." Instead, Trombetti thinks Barron should stick with someone who already knows what it's like to have lived with intense media attention their whole lives. Her picks for Barron's potential matches include Suri Cruise, Violet Affleck, Lady Louise Windsor, and Princess Isabella of Denmark.
Of these, Trombetti's top pick was Lady Louise. "She is quiet, accomplished, and being part of the royal family makes her a perfect fit. She certainly comprehends the unrelenting media focus and manages to stay off the radar." Unluckily for Barron, however, Lady Louise is rumored to be in a relationship with Felix da Silva-Clamp.
Princess Isabella is a MAGA favorite
Fortunately, although Lady Louise Windsor is likely taken, Susan Trombetti's other royal pick, Princess Isabella of Denmark, doesn't appear to be in a relationship. MAGA's already played matchmaker with Isabella and Barron Trump, and Trombetti noted that the hype is inescapable. "She could soften Trump's stance on Greenland," the matchmaking expert explained to The List. "It can be not only a romance between the two, but can help forge an alliance with Denmark."
Besides diplomatic discussions, Barron and Isabella could also swap stories about media blowups. Barron's had to deal with all kinds of rumors about his love life, and, in summer 2025, Isabella had to weather a rollercoaster of public opinion when she went to a concert and rocked a t-shirt with a risqué message. However, this royal matchup would likely encounter one big obstacle: Melania Trump. Melania takes motherhood very seriously, and her protective impulses remain on high alert as Barron goes through young adulthood.
Luckily, Trombetti doesn't think Melania will have to worry about Barron's choice of romantic partners. "He will pick someone like his Mom: elegant, sophisticated, beautiful, and with a supportive presence." If famous matchups don't work, Trombetti suggests Barron look to his NYU classmates and focus on a few key qualities. "He needs someone [who] shows discretion, is respectable and intelligent as well as accustomed to dealing with life in the limelight or not fazed by it."