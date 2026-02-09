High-Profile Celebs & Nepo Babies Nicola Peltz Dated Before Her Brooklyn Beckham Marriage
Meeting your partner's parents can be scary, especially when they're ultra-rich, A-list celebrities. Nicola Peltz's marriage to Brooklyn Beckham was never going to be easy, and vying for the approval of soccer legend David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria "Posh" Beckham's approval was bound to be intimidating. David and Victoria were notably one of the most high-profile celebrity couples of the late '90s and early 2000s, and with Brooklyn appearing in the media since his infancy, it was natural to question how his relationship with his famous parents would evolve into adulthood. Evidently, things have soured, and in a series of Instagram stories posted in January 2026, Brooklyn lifted the veil on the family feud that had been brewing since his and Peltz's nuptials.
However, while Posh and Becks have maintained a marriage full of red flags over the years, Brooklyn and Peltz are seemingly coasting through the honeymoon phase of their relationship. The pair renewed their vows in August 2025, just three years after the extravagant wedding that seemingly caused the rift between the couples. Nicola is no stranger to wealthy families, being the daughter of billionaire investors Nelson and Claudia Heffner Peltz, as well as having her own list of high-profile and nepo baby exes. While some might have assumed that her luxurious upbringing would have prepared her for some socialite wedding drama, it hasn't been easy to watch her husband be labeled a "liar" for speaking out in her defense. Maybe she can learn how to navigate the feud from her previous, even unluckier relationships.
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's exes dated each other
Having parents in high places will definitely narrow the scope of your potential dating pool, but Nicola Peltz was also making a name for herself in the mid 2010s. After starring in the live-action adaptation of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," "Transformers: Age of Extinction," and a short stint on the TV spin-off of Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho," "Bates Motel," it wasn't long before Peltz's romantic relationships managed to attract some A-list attention of her own. Peltz was rumored to have dated Australian actor and "Transformers" co-star, Brenton Thwaites, in 2014, although some people thought it may have been a publicity stunt to promote the film.
However, her 2015 relationship with actor and producer Cameron Fuller was seemingly a lot more authentic. Peltz reportedly shared supportive messages and celebrated Fuller's career milestones online throughout their relationship. The couple got together a year after the son of "A Quiet Place" producer, Bradley Fuller, split with "Carrie" star Chloe Grace Moretz in 2014. Brooklyn Beckham would start a high-profile, four-year relationship with the A-list actress just a few months after her split with Fuller. Beckham and Moretz called it quits on their on-again-off-again relationship in 2018, a year before starting his romance with Peltz. With Fuller now engaged to "Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor, and Moretz marrying her long-term partner Kate Harrison in August 2025, it's safe to say that the Hollywood dating pool is small.
Nicola Peltz went on a date with Justin Bieber
When pop icon Justin Bieber was seen opening the car door for Nicola Peltz on a date in May 2016, the rumor mill couldn't stop speculating as to whether or not Peltz was about to take the global star off the market. Bieber and Peltz had reportedly met at an album release party in Toronto a month prior, deciding to meet up in Los Angeles after the teen hearthrob closed out his "Purpose" tour. While a source clarified to E! News that the pair "are not a couple, they went on a date," they did emphasize that "Justin thinks she is really pretty, though." Things would further escalate with a different E! News source confirming "Justin has a crush on Nicola and really enjoyed the date the other night" and that Bieber was even considering Peltz to be a serious relationship candidate.
These rumors were fueled further by reports that the pair were having frequent sleepovers at the "Baby" singer's Beverly Hills home, with an US Weekly source sharing "Nicola likes Justin a lot" and that the actress had spent time in Bieber's hometown amid them growing closer. A source close to Bieber also shared that "all his friends love her." Despite the promising trajectory, Bieber would move on to date nepo baby Sofia Richie a few months later before ultimately diving back into his tumultuous relationship with Disney star, Selena Gomez.
Nicola Peltz was almost Bella and Gigi Hadid's sister-in-law
Nicola Peltz found herself dating into a different A-list family in 2017 after starting a relationship with actor and music producer Anwar Hadid. Rumors of romance first started when Peltz shared a picture of the two of them on Snapchat, celebrating the New Year with a kiss, but after making several appearances on each other's Instagram accounts, Peltz confirmed their relationship in an interview with Women's Wear Daily. Boasting about her new beau at Sundance, Peltz gushed that the Hadid brother was "an angel," adding, "He's such an amazing person." She also had a lot to say about his famous sisters, supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid, amongst them, praising them as "so, so sweet." Peltz added: "They're feminine, strong girls. To have that around is amazing."
Despite the couple breaking up in 2018, things seemed to have ended amicably – Gigi was reportedly one of the guests at Peltz's 2022 wedding to Brooklyn Beckham. However, it appears that the Hadid family isn't all on good terms with Peltz. Following Brooklyn's public bashing of his parents, Anwar's eldest sister, Alana Hadid, had a lot to say about her brother's ex. In the comments of an Instagram post comparing the conflict to "Harry and Meghan 2.0," the activist called Peltz out, saying, "that girl doesn't want privacy she's been trying to be famous for a decade 😂😂😂😂." Rumors quickly started circulating that Peltz was also "controlling" of Anwar during their relationship, with the Hadids reportedly "still talk[ing] about ... how he's better off without her" (via Page Six).
Nicola Peltz had a thing for musicians
Nicola Peltz's ex before Brooklyn Beckham seemingly followed her taste in musicians. She dated the LANY frontman, Paul Klein, from July 2018 until February 2019. The couple were very public, posting numerous pictures together on Instagram, and Peltz posed for the band's "Thru These Tears" single cover in 2018. While it's evident that the "Bates Model" actress would often tour with the pop-rock band based on photos of the couple together, her relationship with Klein was seemingly drama-free.
Peltz announced the breakup in a post to X stating: "Just wanna tell u guys paul n i went our separate ways but i always wish him all the best!!! all good vibes!" (via Capital FM). Based on the tone of the message, it appears fans were more devastated than the couple themselves, with one user taking to X to dub the breakup "first heartbreak of the year."