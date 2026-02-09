High-Profile Celebs & Nepo Babies Nicola Peltz Dated Before Her Brooklyn Beckham Marriage

Meeting your partner's parents can be scary, especially when they're ultra-rich, A-list celebrities. Nicola Peltz's marriage to Brooklyn Beckham was never going to be easy, and vying for the approval of soccer legend David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria "Posh" Beckham's approval was bound to be intimidating. David and Victoria were notably one of the most high-profile celebrity couples of the late '90s and early 2000s, and with Brooklyn appearing in the media since his infancy, it was natural to question how his relationship with his famous parents would evolve into adulthood. Evidently, things have soured, and in a series of Instagram stories posted in January 2026, Brooklyn lifted the veil on the family feud that had been brewing since his and Peltz's nuptials.

However, while Posh and Becks have maintained a marriage full of red flags over the years, Brooklyn and Peltz are seemingly coasting through the honeymoon phase of their relationship. The pair renewed their vows in August 2025, just three years after the extravagant wedding that seemingly caused the rift between the couples. Nicola is no stranger to wealthy families, being the daughter of billionaire investors Nelson and Claudia Heffner Peltz, as well as having her own list of high-profile and nepo baby exes. While some might have assumed that her luxurious upbringing would have prepared her for some socialite wedding drama, it hasn't been easy to watch her husband be labeled a "liar" for speaking out in her defense. Maybe she can learn how to navigate the feud from her previous, even unluckier relationships.