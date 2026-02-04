We Made A Valentine's Day Card For Karoline Leavitt Using Trump's Most Creepy Compliment Yet

Valentine's Day is the perfect time for someone to express their feelings for another person, but doing so can be difficult. Finding the right words when the heart is filled with love isn't always easy, but thankfully, Valentine's Day cards are always there to help someone find the right thing to say. And while Donald Trump has no problem saying what he feels, even the president may want to send a card to the special lady in his life: Karoline Leavitt. Trump is always ready to skeevily praise Leavitt, going on and on about her "lips that don't stop," which he has, on more than one occasion, compared to a machine gun. And putting those thoughts on paper can cement the feelings, showing that they weren't just random asides. This card will let Leavitt know that Trump really cares about her.

Getty Images/Static Media

Leavitt already knows that she is one of Trump's favorites, so the president doesn't need to be worried that she will be taken aback when she gets the card. Trump also treats Leavitt with more respect than he does other women. While Trump has happily discussed grabbing women before, he won't take such liberties with Leavitt, going as far as to tell the press that he wouldn't take hold of her even while flying through turbulence on Air Force One (via X). In return, Leavitt is always there to defend Trump, even proclaiming that the release of Jeffrey Epstein's emails "prove[s] absolutely nothing other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong" (via NBC News).