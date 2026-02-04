We Made A Valentine's Day Card For Karoline Leavitt Using Trump's Most Creepy Compliment Yet
Valentine's Day is the perfect time for someone to express their feelings for another person, but doing so can be difficult. Finding the right words when the heart is filled with love isn't always easy, but thankfully, Valentine's Day cards are always there to help someone find the right thing to say. And while Donald Trump has no problem saying what he feels, even the president may want to send a card to the special lady in his life: Karoline Leavitt. Trump is always ready to skeevily praise Leavitt, going on and on about her "lips that don't stop," which he has, on more than one occasion, compared to a machine gun. And putting those thoughts on paper can cement the feelings, showing that they weren't just random asides. This card will let Leavitt know that Trump really cares about her.
Leavitt already knows that she is one of Trump's favorites, so the president doesn't need to be worried that she will be taken aback when she gets the card. Trump also treats Leavitt with more respect than he does other women. While Trump has happily discussed grabbing women before, he won't take such liberties with Leavitt, going as far as to tell the press that he wouldn't take hold of her even while flying through turbulence on Air Force One (via X). In return, Leavitt is always there to defend Trump, even proclaiming that the release of Jeffrey Epstein's emails "prove[s] absolutely nothing other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong" (via NBC News).
Donald Trump and Karoline Leavitt could be perfect together
It's possible Karoline Leavitt feels the same way about Donald Trump. She took to Instagram to express her love of her job on their work anniversary, just a month before Valentine's Day. And there's no denying how lovingly she looks at Donald, even when she knows there are cameras around. It's clear that the two have a close relationship, as seen when they visited Scotland together, which Leavitt memorialized on Instagram. Even Leavitt's followers couldn't help but think that the two are meant for each other, leaving comments like, "They look good together, perfect couple."
While Donald and Leavitt are married to different people, that doesn't mean they aren't meant for each other. It's clear that the White House press secretary likes older men — Leavitt's husband is decades older than her — and Donald, who is 24 years older than his third wife, Melania Trump, clearly prefers younger women. The two also share some qualities. Donald isn't afraid to speak his mind, and many White House press briefings have shown that Leavitt can be just as unfiltered as her boss. It also seems that Donald and Melania may be in a loveless marriage, and the president could be looking for someone who understands him better. If that is the case, the perfect Valentine's Day card may be the best way to express that love.