Melania Trump's Silver Dresses, Ranked From Worst To Best
With a history in the fashion world as a model, Melania Trump has transformed herself into a first lady with a style many seem to covet. Though she's had her fair share of mishaps, including the fashion nightmare Melania wore to Donald Trump's second inauguration, she still manages to curate an air of refined aesthetics. It's gotten to the point that it's been suggested that Melania sometimes wears outfits with hidden meanings, although sometimes it seems she dresses just for the fun of it. This is most on display when she reaches for a garment that's slowly become a staple of hers — the silvery, shimmering dress.
Donald and Melania love to throw huge New Year's Eve bashes at Mar-A-Lago, and on more than one occasion, the first lady has used the opportunity to show off her fondness for silver dresses. However, not all of them have been hits, even as her style has refined itself over the years. From her time as Donald's girlfriend to her multiple stints in the White House, Melania has worn quite a few silver dresses, some better than others. Starting from the worst and ending with the best, here are Melania's most iconic shimmering gowns.
6. Melania Trump didn't rock the Marilyn Monroe look
While appearing on Donald Trump's arm as his then-girlfriend, Melania Trump née Knauss was spotted attending a Marc Jacobs fashion show in 1998, although her styling was fumbling for a bygone era. Though this is not the most outrageous outfit Melania has worn, her silvery frock felt like a possible homage to Marilyn Monroe's flowing dress in "The Seven Year Itch," and failed miserably at it. The waist is in the wrong spot, the fabric appears cheap, and hangs in an unflattering way for Melania's chiseled frame. Not her finest shining moment.
5. Melania Trump's silver mesh mistake
Spotted in a rare moment where Melania Trump couldn't avoid holding Donald Trump's hand in public, the president and first lady awaited the arrival of guests for a state dinner in 2018. While both look rather somber, Melania appears to be actively regretting her choice of dress, as the multi-layered mesh mess clearly wasn't doing her any favors. The cocktail cut of the dress underneath is classic and charming, but the addition of the see-through floor-length hem adds a level of confusion to the overall look.
4. The high price tag couldn't save Melania's silver shawl
While this might be one of Melania Trump's most expensive outfits ever worn, all that glitters isn't worth the cost. This middle-of-the-road look Melania wore alongside Donald Trump during a reception in the White House in 2017 had several good things going for it, but not enough to rank it higher on the list. Once again, she's added a confusing mesh layer to the outfit, blocking the view of her elegant top. Plus, the design that the silver strips create on her dress is dangerously reminiscent of a tiled kitchen backsplash.
3. Melania Trump's New Year's Eve look was a runner-up
The fit of the silver dress Melania Trump wore alongside Donald Trump to usher in the New Year in December 2022 was so close to being one of Melania's best looks. However, it was the length of the dress that ultimately did her dirty. While the top half of the dress is near-perfection, hugging her form like a glove, having the dress end mid-shin quite literally cuts down Melania's stature. Though it's fairly obvious to see the shape she was going for, having the hem slightly flared out also widened the overall look, making this one a near miss.
2. Melania shone bright in glimmering silver
Appearing before an event in the 1990s, Melania Trump née Knauss arrived in absolute style. The spaghetti strap dress shows off her toned features and fits snug in all the right hip-hugging places. The simplicity of the dress elevates it and allows Trump to shine through instead of competing to be seen. With the slit going to just above the knee, the dress has movement while molding to her features. Perhaps she should dig this number out of her closet again soon.
1. Melania Trump shone bright in silver for New Year's Eve
In yet another moment of Melania Trump proving she's always been out of Donald Trump's league, she absolutely stunned in the shining silver dress she wore to Mar-A-Lago on December 31, 2025. The way the dress hugs her body is perfection, the fabric catches the light and fits with the theme of a New Year's Eve bash. The cut of the top is elegant while also baring enough skin to keep the look interesting. Plus, she nailed the length of the dress, with the midi cut hitting just above her ankles, elongating her frame and adding an extra touch of elegance.