Melania Trump's Silver Dresses, Ranked From Worst To Best

With a history in the fashion world as a model, Melania Trump has transformed herself into a first lady with a style many seem to covet. Though she's had her fair share of mishaps, including the fashion nightmare Melania wore to Donald Trump's second inauguration, she still manages to curate an air of refined aesthetics. It's gotten to the point that it's been suggested that Melania sometimes wears outfits with hidden meanings, although sometimes it seems she dresses just for the fun of it. This is most on display when she reaches for a garment that's slowly become a staple of hers — the silvery, shimmering dress.

Donald and Melania love to throw huge New Year's Eve bashes at Mar-A-Lago, and on more than one occasion, the first lady has used the opportunity to show off her fondness for silver dresses. However, not all of them have been hits, even as her style has refined itself over the years. From her time as Donald's girlfriend to her multiple stints in the White House, Melania has worn quite a few silver dresses, some better than others. Starting from the worst and ending with the best, here are Melania's most iconic shimmering gowns.