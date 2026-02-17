Kimberly Guilfoyle's Rare Hair Switch Up Proves Her Extensions Don't Have To Look So Fake

As one of the many conservative women rendered unrecognizable without their hair extensions, Kimberly Guilfoyle has reigned supreme. Her often bulky and heavy hair has long been under scrutiny for not only its length but also how tacky and obvious Guilfoyle's extensions have been in the past. However, it seems the queen of Mar-A-Lago face has turned a new leaf when it comes to her styling. With one simple swoop, Guilfoyle has accidentally turned her extensions from failure to fashionable.

Seen in a January 2026 post to Instagram, Guilfoyle poses alongside some fans, boasting a new blowout. The side part of her hair flows naturally into some dolled-up curls, and the lighter undertones no longer appear weighed down and fried. In fact, this is the healthiest her hair has looked in a while, pointing towards yet another hair transformation for Guilfoyle. As can be seen in other Instagram posts from February 2026, it appeared as if Guilfoyle could have been planning to hold onto the new look. However, her wise hair decision was short-lived and Guilfoyle ultimately went back to her tried and true colors.