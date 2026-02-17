Kimberly Guilfoyle's Rare Hair Switch Up Proves Her Extensions Don't Have To Look So Fake
As one of the many conservative women rendered unrecognizable without their hair extensions, Kimberly Guilfoyle has reigned supreme. Her often bulky and heavy hair has long been under scrutiny for not only its length but also how tacky and obvious Guilfoyle's extensions have been in the past. However, it seems the queen of Mar-A-Lago face has turned a new leaf when it comes to her styling. With one simple swoop, Guilfoyle has accidentally turned her extensions from failure to fashionable.
Seen in a January 2026 post to Instagram, Guilfoyle poses alongside some fans, boasting a new blowout. The side part of her hair flows naturally into some dolled-up curls, and the lighter undertones no longer appear weighed down and fried. In fact, this is the healthiest her hair has looked in a while, pointing towards yet another hair transformation for Guilfoyle. As can be seen in other Instagram posts from February 2026, it appeared as if Guilfoyle could have been planning to hold onto the new look. However, her wise hair decision was short-lived and Guilfoyle ultimately went back to her tried and true colors.
Kimberly Guilfoyle can't quit the bad hair extensions
While there are several fashion and makeup mistakes we're begging Kimberly Guilfoyle to ditch, it seems she has a mind of her own. Though she looked elegant and charming with the side swoop, she quickly went back to the boring and basic middle part for her hair. This unfortunate return to form for Kimberly Guilfoyle highlights both her fake hair extensions and rampant alleged plastic surgery. The way her blocky extensions frame her face in the above photo from a February 2026 Instagram post draws the viewer towards all of Guilfoyle's styling blunders.
First, there's the overdone cakey eye makeup, too dark and bold for a daytime office meeting. Then there's the strange glossy lipstick that's at odds with her dark manicure. Finally, Guilfoyle's extensions appear to poof up and out of her head, feeling at once both heavy and gravity defying. Similar to the time Guilfoyle tried to bring back the outdated Bumpit trend, her hair extensions seem to have a mind of their own, constantly adding unnecessary volume. It would do Guilfoyle well to not only tone down the extensions, but at the very least to return to the side part for a bit longer.