Though initially marketed for helping those in the general public manage diabetic needs, GLP-1 use has become rampant among the celebrity class. With Ozempic being the first to gain popularity, there came some rather obvious cases of "Ozempic face" among the stars. The term refers to a general slackening of facial skin due to rapid weight loss, according to Double Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Samuel Golpanian. While this often can be harder to detect in younger stars, who have better elasticity in their skin, not all celebs are beating the "Ozempic face" allegations — especially Katy Perry.

During her "Lifetimes" tour, Perry became the subject of multiple rumors, like the one that she was dating Justin Trudeau. Though that ultimately proved to be true, with Perry and Trudeau hard-launching their relationship in 2025, the "Firework" singer has kept quiet on any use of GLP-1s. Perry has undergone quite the transformation, which includes some rather stunning weight loss. Around 2024, fans started to notice Perry's slimmed-down physique and pointed to her face as showing possible signs of Ozempic use. For her part, Perry has made fun of the suggestion that she has used the GLP-1, with the Daily Mail reporting she gave out "OzempiKP"-branded party favors to friends in 2024. However, when looking at unfiltered photos of Perry, it's hard not to notice some glaring "Ozempic face" signs.