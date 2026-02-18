Unfiltered Katy Perry Photos That Put Her 'Ozempic Face' On Blast
Though initially marketed for helping those in the general public manage diabetic needs, GLP-1 use has become rampant among the celebrity class. With Ozempic being the first to gain popularity, there came some rather obvious cases of "Ozempic face" among the stars. The term refers to a general slackening of facial skin due to rapid weight loss, according to Double Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Samuel Golpanian. While this often can be harder to detect in younger stars, who have better elasticity in their skin, not all celebs are beating the "Ozempic face" allegations — especially Katy Perry.
During her "Lifetimes" tour, Perry became the subject of multiple rumors, like the one that she was dating Justin Trudeau. Though that ultimately proved to be true, with Perry and Trudeau hard-launching their relationship in 2025, the "Firework" singer has kept quiet on any use of GLP-1s. Perry has undergone quite the transformation, which includes some rather stunning weight loss. Around 2024, fans started to notice Perry's slimmed-down physique and pointed to her face as showing possible signs of Ozempic use. For her part, Perry has made fun of the suggestion that she has used the GLP-1, with the Daily Mail reporting she gave out "OzempiKP"-branded party favors to friends in 2024. However, when looking at unfiltered photos of Perry, it's hard not to notice some glaring "Ozempic face" signs.
Side-by-side photos of Katy Perry are jarring
One of the best ways to reveal a huge shift in facial features is to compare a throwback image to a more recent photo. The above side-by-side image shows Katy Perry in 2019 on the left, and Perry in 2024. Though Perry's hair evolution is mostly on display here, so too is a drastic shift in face shape. While going from round and full cheeks to a chiseled jawline could be chalked up to age and possible plastic surgery, it could also result from significant weight loss. However, Perry really got the internet talking in 2024 with another bold look.
Katy Perry got people talking with her transformation
Stepping out for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in December of 2024, Katy Perry boasted a slim waistline and a sharp jawline. This caused people to run to Facebook to spout off their opinions regarding Perry's potential GLP-1 use. "You can not deny the Ozempic face," one person argued at the time (via Bored Panda). While others did their best to blame Perry's makeup and styling on the drastic new look, the general sentiment was that people were shocked. But it appears as if the "Dark Horse" singer was just getting started with her new look.
Katy Perry's face showed some sag on tour
While the "Lifetimes" tour felt lackluster, possibly due to Katy Perry's downfall from fame, her other performances also sparked criticism. Amid the internet imploding over Perry's embarrassing dance moves, her face continued to show signs of possible GLP-1 use. In the above photo from Perry performing during the opening ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada, her cheeks are slack, causing the lines around her nose and mouth to become more pronounced. This creates a hollowed-out look that many suffering from "Ozempic face" can't seem to avoid.
Not even cakey makeup can hide Katy Perry's 'Ozempic face'
It might not be one of the most inappropriate outfits Katy Perry has ever worn, but her Little Edie-inspired look at the 2025 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Santa Monica, California, did highlight her potential "Ozempic face." Up close and unfiltered, Perry's more prominent wrinkles draw even more attention to her hollowed features, tell-tale signs of GLP-1 use. While her intense blush and makeup might have been a tactic to bring some life back to her skin, there's a weariness to her face that feels like more than just graceful aging.
Katy Perry continues to look tired
In the wake of her separation from her ex Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry stepped out at 2025 Paris Fashion Week looking chiseled as ever. Although her outfit might have been on point for the haute couture event, Perry's face once again looked lifeless and gaunt. The lines around her mouth were still quite pronounced, even when her face was relaxed, and her cheeks continued to look a bit sunken. With low energy a side-effect of GLP-1 use, it's possible that Perry's exhausted appearance could also explain her "Ozempic face."
Katy Perry's sharp features fuel Ozempic rumors
Continuing on her "Lifetimes" tour, Katy Perry couldn't escape cruel reactions to her choreography, nor could she outrun the Ozempic rumors. With makeup and styling often highlighting her narrow face shape and sunken cheekbones, it's almost as if Perry is pointing out the shift. It wouldn't be the first time the "California Gurls" singer got a bit cheeky with her response to criticism, but it still falls flat. In the above photo from a 2025 performance in Italy, Perry's angular costuming and makeup highlight her rigid facial features, aptly putting the highlights of having "Ozempic face" on display.