Photos Of Kate Middleton That Prove Her Makeup Shouldn't Be Captured Up Close

British royals quite famously adhere to strict rules and protocols when it comes to beauty and dress code — but Catherine, Princess of Wales, may have more freedom than her fans might think. As the future Queen of England, Kate Middleton has received the green light to break royal rules when necessary. As royal expert Jennie Bond put it in an interview with OK!, "Kate and William are the future of the monarchy, and it's vital that she is not driven to resent the strictures [placed upon] her." Catherine has been granted more leeway than other royals, which has given her more space to experiment with bolder makeup looks.

Unfortunately, some of Catherine's makeup choices have been more stylish than others. Over the years, she has made plenty of mistakes, including circling her eyes in raccoon-like eyeliner, forgetting to reapply lipstick, and doubling down on bronzer. While these missteps have led to some less-than-ideal makeup looks, they remind us that Catherine is easy to relate to as far as royals go. Like tons of normal women, she is trying her best. And, like the best of us, she makes the occasional makeup mistake along the way.