Embarrassing Elon Musk X Posts That Made Us Cringe

Elon Musk bought Twitter in 2022, and he changed its name to X in 2023. He posts on his social media platform a surprising amount given how busy we'd think he'd be considering his roles in a variety of other companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company, not to mention his short-lived time in Donald Trump's government with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). His activity varies, but he regularly posts and reposts upwards of 100 times a day.

Musk uses X to promote his companies, highlight his political beliefs, try to be funny, and air his grievances. Among other things, Musk used X to attack Donald Trump after the bromance between the two of them came to an end in the summer of 2025.

With the volume of posts from the billionaire and the depth of Musk's cringiness, it was hard to narrow down which were the most ridiculous and embarrassing. But here are some of the best (and by best, we mean worst) posts that had people calling him out.