Messy Moments That Tarnished Nicki Minaj's Reputation Beyond Repair

Being a judge on "American Idol" has often led to some professional disagreements and occasional tension between otherwise friendly stars. When it came to Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey, the drama was more than just some snarky banter or stress from long hours of shooting. The "Super Bass" singer and the elusive chanteuse simply could not stand each other. The pair both served as judges on Season 12 of the hit reality competition series — alongside a very uncomfortable Keith Urban — and the animosity between Minaj and Carey was almost always palpable.

Even though Minaj and Carey had previously collaborated together on Carey's 2009 track "Up Out My Face," something had apparently driven a wedge between them in the three years between then and when they started as "Idol" judges. Leaked footage from the set surfaced on TMZ before the season even began, showing Carey and Minaj swearing at one another. Minaj called Carey out for apparently being a prima donna on set, and Carey responded in turn by calling Minaj a "crazy b****."

While Carey herself is no stranger to accusations of diva behavior, the feud between the pair didn't paint Minaj in a good light, especially with reports of her allegedly threatening Carey with physical violence. Ryan Seacrest told the "Today" show in September 2012 that Minaj and Carey just have strong personalities, but claimed they always manage to work through it, stating, "At the end of the day, we all hug and laugh and go home." However, this seemed in stark contrast to Carey's comments regarding her time with Minaj. The celebrated vocalist laughingly told Hot 97 in 2013, "It was like going to work every day in hell with Satan."