Nicki Minaj's MAGA Transformation Is More Obvious Than Ever With 'Republican Makeup'

In a bizarre twist of fate that has seen rapper Nicki Minaj embark on one of the worst-ever celebrity makeup transformations, it appears her newfound devotion to President Donald Trump has come with more criticism. In a February 19 post on X, formerly Twitter, the "Anaconda" singer was showing off her new hair and makeup with a series of photos. However, what struck most of the internet was just how much Minaj appears to be embodying the Mar-a-Lago face trend with her new hair and styling.

Minaj boasts flowing, straight locks, with some lighter, almost blonde tones woven in. Though much higher in quality, her tresses feel eerily reminiscent of Kimberly Guilfoyle's obvious hair extensions. Though she still has her signature cat eye makeup, the "Super Bass" rapper is also flaunting some of the conservative makeup trends that have ensnared other political pundits. Key features of this type of aesthetic include poorly blended foundation that doesn't properly match the underlying skin tone, intense eyebrows, and overdone eyeshadow. Here, Minaj embodies all of these, causing people online to scramble to the comment section to point out how her MAGA transformation is doing her dirty.