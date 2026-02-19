Nicki Minaj's MAGA Transformation Is More Obvious Than Ever With 'Republican Makeup'
In a bizarre twist of fate that has seen rapper Nicki Minaj embark on one of the worst-ever celebrity makeup transformations, it appears her newfound devotion to President Donald Trump has come with more criticism. In a February 19 post on X, formerly Twitter, the "Anaconda" singer was showing off her new hair and makeup with a series of photos. However, what struck most of the internet was just how much Minaj appears to be embodying the Mar-a-Lago face trend with her new hair and styling.
Minaj boasts flowing, straight locks, with some lighter, almost blonde tones woven in. Though much higher in quality, her tresses feel eerily reminiscent of Kimberly Guilfoyle's obvious hair extensions. Though she still has her signature cat eye makeup, the "Super Bass" rapper is also flaunting some of the conservative makeup trends that have ensnared other political pundits. Key features of this type of aesthetic include poorly blended foundation that doesn't properly match the underlying skin tone, intense eyebrows, and overdone eyeshadow. Here, Minaj embodies all of these, causing people online to scramble to the comment section to point out how her MAGA transformation is doing her dirty.
Netizens roast Nicki Minaj's MAGA look
While she might have posted it thinking she was looking cute, Nicki Minaj might feel pressure to delete her photos and videos showing off her new look later. One user on X posted a screenshot of Minaj with the caption, "Not even joking this [is] literally republican makeup." Another person pointed out that Minaj might be taking notes from how Donald Trump styles himself with too much bronzer by writing, "Why is she orange?" One user hit the nail on the head by saying Minaj was in "Mar a Lago makeup."
Ever since Minaj has aligned herself with Trump, her fans and foes have been voicing shock and criticism. In the wake of the deafening response to Minaj's doubling down on her support for Trump's administration, the "Moment 4 Life" rapper has taken moves to avoid further scrutiny. After Minaj's disastrous appearance at a Turning Point USA event, she deactivated her Instagram account. Though she may be finding solace on X for the time being, it does seem there are those still willing to voice concern regarding her inner and outer transformation. Or, as one person on X wrote, "I grieve for this lady...I don't see this ending well for her at all."