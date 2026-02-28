White House Aide Lindsey Halligan Is Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair In High School
After a very bad 2025 that culminated in a swift career downfall, Lindsey Halligan may be dreaming of simpler times, like playing basketball in high school. Named the interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia in January of that year, Halligan's journey in political prosecutions got off to an embarrassing start and never got better. Adding insult to injury, Halligan's attempts to fit into the Mar-a-Lago look led to a series of makeup mistakes.
If Halligan looked back at her time in high school, she might not recognize herself. Those halcyon days at Holy Family High School in Colorado, when she was an athlete with striking blonde hair, were surely more fun than her attempts to blend in with the MAGA crowd by going overboard with the smokey eyes and dramatic lipliner. During her high school days, Halligan was a forward for the Holy Family Tigers, and the varsity team finished first in their league in the '06-'07 season. And while she clearly loved the thick eyeliner even then, she was better at blending her whole look, and the big blonde hair must have made it easier for her teammates to find her on the b-ball court.
Lindsey Halligan has more wins on the court than in the courtroom
Lindsey Halligan's connections to MAGA go back to her college days at Regis University, where she befriended Erika Kirk. Both Halligan and Kirk, then Erika Frantzve, competed in the 2009 and 2010 Miss Colorado USA pageants, which Trump owned. Halligan made it only to the semi-finals in '09, but she finished third runner up in '10. Some social media sleuths have been able to find photos from the time, though they are a bit blurry. While it's clear that Halligan had ditched the blonde hair for something more natural, other photos show that she still went a little overboard with the eyes.
With no experience outside of insurance law, Halligan eventually joined Trump's legal team to help build a defense against the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago and work on a defamation suit against CNN. She was often the face of these cases for Trump, and eventually, Halligan underwent a MAGA makeover that has never quite worked for her. That includes a constant smoky eye and ridiculously overdrawn eyebrows.
Halligan fit a pattern with the people Trump hires: TV-ready faces who aren't particularly experienced for the role they have been hired to fill. Alina Habba was considered Trump's worst lawyer until Halligan stepped up to the plate. And Trump can't stop being skeevy about White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, so much so that it has led to rumors that they are maybe too close. Then there's Kristi Noem, who is living it up on the taxpayer's dime while the Department of Homeland Security drowns in controversy.