White House Aide Lindsey Halligan Is Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair In High School

After a very bad 2025 that culminated in a swift career downfall, Lindsey Halligan may be dreaming of simpler times, like playing basketball in high school. Named the interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia in January of that year, Halligan's journey in political prosecutions got off to an embarrassing start and never got better. Adding insult to injury, Halligan's attempts to fit into the Mar-a-Lago look led to a series of makeup mistakes.

If Halligan looked back at her time in high school, she might not recognize herself. Those halcyon days at Holy Family High School in Colorado, when she was an athlete with striking blonde hair, were surely more fun than her attempts to blend in with the MAGA crowd by going overboard with the smokey eyes and dramatic lipliner. During her high school days, Halligan was a forward for the Holy Family Tigers, and the varsity team finished first in their league in the '06-'07 season. And while she clearly loved the thick eyeliner even then, she was better at blending her whole look, and the big blonde hair must have made it easier for her teammates to find her on the b-ball court.