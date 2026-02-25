The Worst-Dressed Politicians Of 2026 Prove 'New Year, New You' Need Not Apply

Ahead of his first State of the Union address of his second term as president, were Donald Trump's approval ratings soaring? No. But were he and his supporters spearheading a style renaissance that at least made MAGA's biggest movers and shakers some of fashion's most influential trendsetters? Also, no. Just two months into 2026, it became clear that MAGA and good taste are like Trump and the economy: They keep trying the same tired old tricks in hopes of getting different results, but to no avail.

On the plus side of things, Rep. Nancy Mace has managed to avoid showing up to work in her pajamas (as of this writing, at least). And the MAGA-verse is losing one of its most inappropriate dressers in Marjorie Taylor Greene, with her resignation from Congress and falling-out with Trump. But old habits die hard, and the updated version of the Grand Old Party still seems to be all about that old money aesthetic and loud luxury. Of course, the leader of the pack still clings to his '80s version of dressing to exude affluence, and when Trump took a rare fashion risk by deviating from his padded suit and taped-up tie in 2026, the internet took notice.