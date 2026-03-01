Mike Johnson & Wife Kelly's Body Language Couldn't Be More Weird In These Photos

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and his wife, Kelly Johnson, didn't waste any time getting married way back in 1999. The couple's quick race down the aisle had them discussing baby names on their first date after they met at someone else's wedding, and they haven't slowed down since. Johnson and his wife have four children, but it isn't known whether their parenting methods are similar to the Speaker's ignoring everything Donald Trump does, which gives him plausible deniability. It seems that, between the rush to marriage, the four kids, and Johnson having to try and keep the U.S. House of Representatives in order, he and his wife don't have much time for themselves, which may explain why they often look uncomfortable around one another.

While the Johnsons took some time on the Katie Miller Podcast to ensure everyone that they are just like any other married couple, letting people know that they sometimes disagree and that, according to Mike, Kelly "clearly is the boss," it's hard to ignore the glaringly obvious red flags in their relationship. Of course, compared to the ick that Katie Miller and her husband, Stephen Miller, give off, the Speaker and his wife do seem pretty normal. Still, it is impossible to look at photos of Mike and Kelly Johnson together and not wonder why they come off more like associates than man and wife.