Bettina Anderson Looks Unrecognizable In Photos Before Her Don Jr. Days

Donald Trump Jr. seemingly has a type: affluent women who are willing to mold themselves (physically and ideologically) to his father's administrative agenda. While his ex, Kimberly Guilfoyle, has been put on blast for her serious case of Mar-a-Lago face, his fiancée Bettina Anderson is seemingly not far behind. Examining the murky timeline of their relationship, sharing Don Jr. might not be the only overlap between Guilfoyle and Anderson. Photos of the socialite long before her surprise appearance behind Don Jr. and Guilfoyle at the RNC in July 2024 showcase just how unrecognizable she has become.

Aside from rocking a much more bohemian and beachy aesthetic, key facial features also make her seem like a completely different person. With noticeably thinner lips, naturally prominent cheekbones, and softer natural brows, Anderson looked closer to an Abercrombie model than a future Mrs. Trump. Side-by-side comparisons have proved how her Mar-a-Lago face transformation was under way by 2025, but her style transformation also gives additional insight as to how much Anderson has changed.

Posing for Instagram photoshoots has always been a staple of her online presence, but the editorial edge to her current feed makes every life-update look like a shoot for Vogue Mar-A-Lago. A signature Trump-gold gown, fluffy sweater over a steely silk slip dress and tie, and Republican red power-suit are a far cry from the crochet looks she sported pre-Don. Trends naturally evolve over the years, but after looking painfully tuned-up at the 2026 State of the Union, it's hard to imagine she's getting style tips from a credible source.