Bettina Anderson Looks Unrecognizable In Photos Before Her Don Jr. Days
Donald Trump Jr. seemingly has a type: affluent women who are willing to mold themselves (physically and ideologically) to his father's administrative agenda. While his ex, Kimberly Guilfoyle, has been put on blast for her serious case of Mar-a-Lago face, his fiancée Bettina Anderson is seemingly not far behind. Examining the murky timeline of their relationship, sharing Don Jr. might not be the only overlap between Guilfoyle and Anderson. Photos of the socialite long before her surprise appearance behind Don Jr. and Guilfoyle at the RNC in July 2024 showcase just how unrecognizable she has become.
Aside from rocking a much more bohemian and beachy aesthetic, key facial features also make her seem like a completely different person. With noticeably thinner lips, naturally prominent cheekbones, and softer natural brows, Anderson looked closer to an Abercrombie model than a future Mrs. Trump. Side-by-side comparisons have proved how her Mar-a-Lago face transformation was under way by 2025, but her style transformation also gives additional insight as to how much Anderson has changed.
Posing for Instagram photoshoots has always been a staple of her online presence, but the editorial edge to her current feed makes every life-update look like a shoot for Vogue Mar-A-Lago. A signature Trump-gold gown, fluffy sweater over a steely silk slip dress and tie, and Republican red power-suit are a far cry from the crochet looks she sported pre-Don. Trends naturally evolve over the years, but after looking painfully tuned-up at the 2026 State of the Union, it's hard to imagine she's getting style tips from a credible source.
Bettina Anderson is bringing Floridian sensibilities to the White House
Although the rare glimpse at Bettina Anderson's makeup-free face will illuminate the numerous procedures she's seemingly undergone, it doesn't negate the fact that her older images could be less than natural. Accessibility would never have been a problem for Anderson, as her family has always lived an obnoxiously privileged life. Additionally, as a Palm Beach native, it would make sense that highly visible alterations would be a cultural norm for the model.
A 2025 report by Axios explained how South Florida embraces plastic surgery far more than other regions in the country, including Washington D.C. and Don Jr.'s hometown, New York City. It's no secret that the second Trump administration has brought important Floridian political figures to the capital (Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was also a long-term Palm Beach resident), and Anderson surely feels right at home.
Instagram has never been reliable for assessing someone's true appearance, but it can offer a timeline as to how they choose to present themselves. If "Confidence and a smile are two of the most important things a girl can wear" according to Anderson's interview with Fashion Week Daily, her original smile must not have given her enough assurance. Another Instagram post from this same pre-Don Jr. era showcases extremely dramatic cheekbones, leaving the socialite looking unrecognizable from herself even two months prior. Her true intentions behind becoming the future Mrs. Trump Jr. might not be the sole influence on her shapeshifting look.