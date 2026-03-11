The Tragedy Of Sarah Palin's Life Is Just Plain Sad

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

People born around the turn of the century have a skewed idea of Sarah Palin. She's someone they saw parodied on "South Park." A tragi-comic political figure who, professionally, was almost there but not quite. Someone, who, due to a viral SNL skit, is often misquoted to have said, "I can see Russia from my house!" per CBS News. "Whatever happened to her?" asked the 20-something comic Jake Shane on his "Therapuss" podcast. "Sometimes I mix her up with Tina Fay," replied his guest, the "Too Much" star Meg Stalter. But Palin's not some abstraction or something illusory. The Alaskan politician has led a very real and tragic life.

There's probably a lot you don't know about Palin. At least, that's how she saw it when speaking about her haters and public perception. "Bless their hearts, those haters out there," said Palin in 2014, as per MS NOW. "They don't understand that it invigorates me," she added. "It wants me to get out there and defend the innocent. It makes me want to work so hard for justice in this country!"

Although Palin's future in politics isn't looking so bright, given that she's retreated from politics, let's take a look at the straight-up sad tragedies throughout her life that made the former governor's work so much harder.